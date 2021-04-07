The Accounts Chamber wants to check all development institutions in Russia in the next two or three years, said the head of the department Alexei Kudrin, writes TASS…

He noted that the checks have already yielded results. “Some of our materials, for example, on“ Dom.rf ”, have already been used by the government for reorganization, clarification of tasks. This also influenced the reduction of wages in a number of development institutions according to our proposals, ”Kudrin said.

The Accounts Chamber plans to carry out 440 verification activities this year. The head of the department also noted that payments to families with children led to the prevention of an increase in poverty by two percent last year.

In November, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a reform of the system of development institutions. The strategically important organizations and state corporations will be preserved, including Rosatom, Roskosmos, Rostec and Rosavtodor. Eight development institutions will be liquidated, and their functions will be distributed between VEB.RF and federal executive authorities.

The goal of development institutions is to stimulate innovation and infrastructure development using public-private partnership mechanisms.