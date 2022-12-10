Unafisco says there was a 62% drop in the agency’s budget in 2022; The report was also forwarded to the OECD and the Gafi

THE unafisco 🇧🇷National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) forwarded to the Tax Committee of the UN (United Nations), to the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) and the Gafi (International Financial Action Group) allegations related to the IRS🇧🇷

Without directly citing the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the entity mentions the alleged dismantling of the Treasury and the abandonment of the body in the fight against corruption in recent years. O Power360 had access this Friday (9.Dec.2022) to the document sent to the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Navid Hanif. Here’s the full (493 KB, in English).

Unafisco cites, among other points:

continual efforts to strangle the Federal Revenue;

drastic reduction of their budgets in recent years;

emptying areas and procedures aimed at combating illicit conduct, especially on corruption and money laundering;

unfounded and distorted statements about the performance of the Tax Authorities and their results.

“The 2022 budget corresponds, in relation to the average of the previous 10 years corrected for inflation, to a cut of 62% (1.7 billion over 4.5 billion). This movement opposes the consolidated international understanding that investing in tax and customs administrations is imperative – not only to generate revenue collection results, but to stifle illegal conduct”says an excerpt from the report.

According to the Brazilian association, the actions are “harmful to the full performance of the functions of the highest body of federal tax and customs administration, putting the country at risk of becoming a global hub of criminal activities”🇧🇷

The vice-president of Unafisco, Kleber Cabral, affirms that “The numbers presented to international organizations speak for themselves and reveal the size of the government’s disregard for the Federal Revenue in recent years”.

According to him, the data “show that the country chose to abandon the fight against financial and transnational illicit acts, placing Brazil in the opposite direction of developed countries”🇧🇷

Cabral says that the alert was extended to the UN because what was presented to the OECD “should not have the expected effect, since the country’s entry into that body should no longer be part of the president-elect’s strategy”referring to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

O Power360 contacted the Federal Revenue to obtain a position on the Unafisco complaint, but did not receive a response. The space remains open for demonstration.