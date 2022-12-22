O national union (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil) said this Thursday (22.Dec.2022) to see with concern the choice of lawyer and attorney from the city of São Paulo Robinson Barreirinhas as secretary of the Federal Revenue of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The entity that represents the auditors questions the indication made by the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

In a note, the Union states that the position “demands very specific technical, normative and institutional knowledge that is acquired with years of professional practice in the position of tax auditor”🇧🇷 Here’s the full (71 KB).

The text also mentions that Lula’s economic team did not consider a triple list of auditors, made up of the names of Dão Real Pereira dos Santos, Kleber Cabral and Henrique Jorge Freitas da Silva.

“A secretary unfamiliar with internal structures runs the risk of keeping current management methods intact, which have already produced so many problems, including a deep feeling of demotivation in their staff. Faced with the dismantling of the body and the need to combat tax evasion and increase tax collection, Brazil does not have that adaptation time!”says the union in a note.

The Sindifisco, however, claims to act to “build channels of dialogue with the future government”🇧🇷 He mentions a meeting with the future Federal Revenue Secretary to “present a diagnosis of the body, point out the bottlenecks and precariousness of the tax administration, warn against evidence of political rigging and present the claims of tax auditors”🇧🇷

“In this 1st meeting we will also ask for concrete measures to rescue the mission of the institution, which are demanded by the State and by Brazilian society”concludes.