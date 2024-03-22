Auditel is the best place to work among companies under 50 employees

The best place to work among Italian companies with fewer than 50 employees? It is Auditel, the company that since 1984 has been collecting and publishing TV ratings in its digital, satellite, live and on-demand format, on all platforms and devices. This was established by Great place to work, a research, technology and organizational consultancy company that analyzes work environments by collecting and analyzing the opinions of collaborators and the employee experience.

In the space of eight years, AUDITEL has gone from 4 to 23 people on staff; it lowered the average age (from 59 to 40 years); multiplied the number of graduates (from 1 to 16); it more than tripled the female figures (from 3 to 11, from zero to 8 graduates); has reduced the average company seniority (from 32 to 5 years). “A turnaround which, also through innovation processes still underway, has significantly improved performance in terms of turnover and profits and has been characterized by a radical transformation in management of human resources”, explains Paolo Lugiato, 52 years old, the general director to whom president Andrea Imperiali has entrusted the operational management of the company. Bocconian, an MBA from Harvard, seven years in McKinsey & Company, then in Merloni, finally CEO of RTR, the first solar utility in Italy, Lugiato has always taken great care of human resources. And the success certified by Great Place to work is the right reward for the work developed in recent years.

To begin with, the remuneration of all AUDITEL employees is made up of a fixed component (RAL) and a variable linked to the achievement of objective and measurable KPIs assigned annually, which align the interests of the employees with those of the company. Furthermore, Auditel has signed up supplementary health insurance with the top players on the insurance market for all employees and their family members (who are guaranteed the free supply of the flu vaccine). And on the work organization front, the company seems to have found the right balance between performance and employee satisfaction.

Even before Covid 19, AUDITEL had taken steps to introduce the concept of smart/remote working. The current regulation provides for a maximum of 8 days of remote work per month (or 2 per week), while with flexibility, from 5 June 2023 everyone can choose between five different combinations on a weekly basis such as honoring the 40 hours per week even in smart working, guaranteeing the company greater coverage of the entire working day from the early hours of the morning, when it is necessary to supervise the production and quality control of audience data. Finally, Auditel, which has always stood out for its attention to gender equality, valorisation of diversity and female empowerment, has started team building and charity activities.

“A safe driving course. Dinner in the dark at the Italian Blind Union. Dinner at Pizzaut. Many shared moments that created great team spirit and paved the way for wonderful charity operations”, says Lugiato. And he remembers one above all: Auditel employees, together with the municipality of Cusago, renovated and furnished a house to welcome three families of Ukrainian refugees from Kharkiv. At the welcome party, a mix of tricolor and yellow-blue dishes. Now it's time to toast again: for the recognition of Great place to work.