A report carried out by an audit, presented this Wednesday (31) to the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), pointed out that the organization is in crisis due to its current financial situation, which is marked by a lack of funds.

According to information provided by Martin Rubenstein, chairman of the Audit Committee responsible for the report, the finances of the OAS, headquartered in Washington, have entered a “decline in the last decade”, reaching a critical point that “is not sustainable” in the future.

“For the last ten years, the organization has maintained a negative cash balance,” said Rubenstein.

The main reason for this is that the OAS has not received enough money from member countries, which must contribute membership fees to honor their employees’ payroll, according to the auditor.

“To deal with this situation, the organization decided to borrow specific funds in order to pay its employees and, as the quotas were paid off, the organization paid off the debts”, explained Rubenstein.

“Loans are taken up to four times a year, the highest being $24.5 million [em 2020]. This is a dangerous path,” he emphasized.

At the same time, according to the report, member countries voted to keep budgets low “based on their personal interests” and not for the good of the organization.

“It’s time to start assuming that the OAS is in crisis because, frankly, it is,” Rubenstein pointed out.

The OAS, founded in 1948, is funded by contributions from the 32 countries on the American continent that are currently members. The United States is the biggest contributor financially to the organization. In 2022, its allocated quota was US$45 million, which represented 50% of the regular fund money for that year, according to data from the organization.