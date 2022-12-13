[Rassegna stampa] – After a summer characterized by a whirlwind of drivers with many announcements – in many cases even unexpected – of transfers from one team to another, the Formula 1 market has returned to populate itself also in the winter session. Unusually the protagonists have become the team principal, with an impressive series of changes – communicated one after the other in a perfect domino – involving Williams, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo-Sauber (aka Audi, which will enter the Circus from 2026) and McLaren. All of these teams, with the sole exception of Williams, have announced their new team principal for 2023, or CEO in the case of the Hinwil stable. Maranello has embraced Frederic Vasseur, coming from the Swiss team, while McLaren has let go Andreas Seidl towards Sauber to promote Andrea Stella, Fernando Alonso’s ex track engineer at Ferrari, to the role of number one on the papaya wall.

Seidl’s name had been among those that the rumors of recent days had given as “appreciated” by the top management of Maranello. Ferrari would in fact have tried to convince him to take over the reins of the Prancing Horse. The German manager – who in four years has achieved respectable results in McLaren, bringing the Woking team back to the podium and to victory after a long abstinence – however declined the invitation, preferring to accept the Sauber adventure with the intriguing perspective of drive giant Audi’s entry into F1. It is no coincidence that the Ingolstadt brand has given its opinion official blessing in Seidl. Also for this the authoritative site The Racein an article signed by journalist Edd Straw, indicated Audi as the big winner of this silly season in team principal sauce.

“[…] it can be said that the big winner […] today is the team that finished only sixth in the world championship: Alfa Romeo. Or, rather, Sauber. Or rather, Audi. […] the new CEO […]Andreas Seidl, has a mix of skills and experience which makes him unique for this role. […] has a proven track record of strategic thinking, having played a central role in major investments made by McLaren in recent times. […] it will also be a crucial bridge as Sauber and Audi work together over the next few years. He knows well how F1 teams and motorsport teams in general work […]. Audi has big ambitions in F1, but Seidl will be able to keep them in check, set realistic times and deliver them by giving the team clarity and objectives. He doesn’t offer easy answers or quick fixes and recognizes that it takes time and investment to transform a mediocre F1 team into a winner. […] Audi’s credibility is enhanced by the fact that it not only correctly identified Seidl as the right man for the job, but also managed to get him to take it.”.