When will it be launched? The company will launch this car in India on 16 October. Earlier this year, the company has launched 4 models in India. This means that this year, this car is the company’s 5th car which is going to knock in India.

What will be new in the car? According to the information revealed so far, the revised front and rear headlights will be given in the car. The grille mesh pattern also looks different from before. The car’s general layout will be the same as the current model but the car’s interior will be updated with an infotainment system and drive assist feature.

Features of the current model are also dhansu Talk about the looks of the current model, it is one of the most attractive compact SUVs. The sporty bumper of the vehicle gives it beauty. Q2 looks quite aggressive from the front. Audi Q2 has a length of 4190 mm, width 1790 mm and height 1510 mm. The vehicle’s wheelbase is 2600 mm. It takes 8.5 seconds to catch a speed of 0-100 km / h. The car has a top speed of 212 km / h.

Audi Q2 is going to be launched in India. The special thing about this car is that it is the cheapest car of the company till date in India. Apart from being the most affordable model of Audi, it is also the smallest car in the Q series. Keeping in mind the festival season, the company has decided to launch this car in India.