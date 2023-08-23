Lovers of series and movies, video games and digital animation will be able to meet the producers of favorite blockbuster sagas, such as Avatar, Pirates of the Caribbean and Ultraman. They will be in the Web Series Awards 2023 (SWA), tomorrow and the day after participating in the first Peruvian festival of the audiovisual industry, which will bring together great international guests who will offer free talks for attendees.

In this way, the public will be able to learn more about the audiovisual industry and share experiences with the renowned speakers tomorrow, Wednesday, August 23, starting at 09:00 am, prior registration (Sign up here). Among the exhibitors is Jeff Gomez (USA), CEO of Starlight Runner Entertainment, transmedia producer and screenwriter. He has worked on the cross-platform expansion of blockbuster installments such as “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Avatar”, “Transformers” and “Ultraman.”

YOU CAN SEE: “Avatar” confirmed new movie: what did “The Last Airbender” end and why did fans love it?

They will also be present Bryan Thompson (USA.)director, producer and actor; Young Man Kang (South Korea), director known for the titles “The Last Eve” and “Kimchi Warrior” as well as founder of Seoul Webfest, the first web series festival in Korea. For their part, from Latin America will also arrive Leandro Silva (Brazil), film director and founder of Río Webfest, and Ovid Rodriguez (Chile)film and television producer, as well as director of the Santiago Web Fest contest.

They, in addition to giving free talks, will be part of the jury of Web Series Awards 2023which will reward the most outstanding works in the more than 40 categories established by the organization, which includes a fifth-year secondary school project.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers” actor shocked by the taste of the Peruvian guinea pig: “Delicious, I ate it 3 times”

“We are happy to have great exponents of the international audiovisual industry. Having professionals who have worked on blockbuster titles as guests will help broaden our perspective. While the SWA competition seeks to value the work of audiovisual producers from around the world”, commented Luis Felipe Alvarado, director of the Faculty of Communications and Design at Cibertec.

Likewise, Alvarado mentions that this edition has exceeded the expectations of the organization. “This year, we have broken a record with the number of participants, we have more than 1,500 projects that have been registered and that are in competition.”, he pointed out.

#Audiovisual #figures #arrive #Series #Web #Awards #festival