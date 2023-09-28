Peruvian cinema is at risk after the congresswoman from Avanza País, Adriana Tudela, with the support of Patricia Chirinos, presents a bill that would reduce the numbers in terms of scope that this national industry has. For this reason, unions and non-union members who are part of this sector at the national level have raised their voices in protest and categorically rejected it, since they consider that it “limits cinema as a solely commercial activity.”

Many will wonder how the ‘Tudela law’ could affect this sector. In this regard, this project would greatly harm the progress that Peruvian cinema has had over the years. Furthermore, something that has been worked on in recent years would be left aside, since this PL opposes cinematographic works in native languages ​​and, as if that were not enough, “the amount assigned for the granting of incentives may not exceed the 50% of the cost of film or audiovisual production.”

Why does Peruvian cinema defend the current law?

Peruvian cinema has been growing in recent years and no one can be unaware of this: nearly 70 feature films are produced a year, in addition to hundreds of shorts and other expressions, as indicated in the statement. Along these lines, unions and non-union members have explained the reasons why they defend the current law (DU-022-2019) and, on the contrary, reject this project, presented by Congresswoman Adriana Tudela. Below we detail some of these reasons:

Diverse cinema is promoted. Peruvian cinema grows in an open and plural way; since, it is created from diversity, it reflects countless positions on Peru and life, with diverse proposals such as drama, comedy, horror, documentary, experimental, animation, etc.

Cinema in native languages ​​is encouraged, as is the development of indigenous and regional cinema. The examples are innumerable: ‘Wiñaypacha’, by Óscar Catacora, is the first film spoken entirely in Aymara; ‘Willaq Pirqa’, by César Galindo, is the most viewed Quechua film in the history of Peruvian cinema and nominated for the 2024 Goya Awards.

The process has begun to obtain parity in Peruvian cinema and reduce the harmful gender gaps that, for so long, have been normalized in our society.

Why does Peruvian cinema reject the ‘Tudela law’?

In the statement, it is reported that the law proposed by the Avanza País congresswoman violates the fundamental values ​​of the Peruvian film industry because it will limit cinema. For this reason, they have now raised their voice of protest to defend this national culture. These are some of the reasons why they do not agree with the Tudela project.

It has not been consulted with any film union, therefore, it has no legitimacy. The current law is the result of the consensus of the vast majority of unions.

It is directly opposed to cinema in native languages, thereby violating the recognition of the ethnic and cultural plurality of the nation. In this way, it violates the UNESCO Universal Declaration on cultural diversity and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

It is proposed that “the amount assigned to grant incentives may not exceed 50% of the cost of the film or audiovisual production.” That inexplicably excludes the vast majority of national productions that manage to finance themselves only with State funds.

What is the ‘Tudela law’ about for Peruvian cinema?

The ‘Tudela law’, proposed by the Avanza País congresswoman, would affect the current law on national cinema. Among the most controversial points about this regulation is the creation of a “single window for filming authorizations at the national level.” Likewise, in another fragment, there is talk about “clear positive discrimination in favor of productions in indigenous or native languages ​​(…). With this, what can be seen after what has been presented in the Congress of the Republic is that we want to strengthen national creations, but with priority in specific populations.

