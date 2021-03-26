Audiobooks The Prince of Sweden’s book claims that reading difficulties are superpowers – From the researcher, the audiobook is full of rumors and disinformation: “Shocking”

The audiobook proves how reading difficulties increase creativity, although researcher Minna Torpa says there is no research evidence for this.

Goal is to increase understanding of difference.

In a book published by Storytel on Thursday Difficulty reading as a superpower promised to tell what strengths and difficulties the difficulty of reading causes. Experts and people with dyslexia have been interviewed.

The audiobook is a joint production of the Swedish Prince Couple Foundation and the Swedish audiobook service Storytel, but the author is a Swedish foundation. Prince With Carl Philip has difficulty reading, and she has raised the issue through a foundation she set up with her husband.

The Foundation already compiled the research basis for the book in the Swedish version, which was published last autumn under the name Dyslexia.

The Finnish version has been supplemented with interviews with Finns who have experienced dyslexia.

publisher says that “the singer has also been involved in the production of the book Robin Packalen and the brand partnerships team of Universal Music Finland, which represents the artist ”.

Singer Packalen reads the audiobook and opens its own experiences of reading difficulties at the beginning, but has not been involved in content production, according to Storytel. According to Storytel, he was wanted to be a reader of the book because there was a need for a “bright person” who had previously talked about reading difficulties.

The foreword to the Swedish version was read by Prince Carl Philip, the rest of the book was read by an artist with reading difficulties Linda Pira.

In the book explaining that for some, reading difficulty is like “a best friend or a wonderful gift,” as it helps to spot something that people with reading disabilities don’t see.

Dyslectics, for example, can see a large amount of formulas, the book argues.

British actor Keira Knightley says in the book that he wants to encourage dyslexic children.

“The brains of a dyslectic function differently than others. That’s why the dyslectic thinks differently. ”

Actress Keira Knightley says reading difficulties make the brain think differently.­

Reader Minna Torppa He read the work from the Department of Teacher Education at the University of Jyväskylä at the request of HS.

“I was horrified,” Torppa says.

“There are cross-cutting arguments in the book that lack evidence.”

Research allegations can be called disinformation, false and misleading information about him.

“Shocking,” Torppa says.

Torppa is a doctor of psychology who studies, among other things, risk factors related to the development of literacy and the connection between learning difficulties and the well-being of children and young people.

“I don’t understand the benefits of false research data for dyslectics.”

The good goal of the Prince’s Foundation to help people with reading difficulties is ruined by “migraine,” Torppa says.

Actor Knightley’s claim isn’t exactly true either, says Torppa. Yes, reading difficulty is associated with the fact that the brain processes speech differently than ordinary readers.

“It doesn’t mean that the brain as a whole works differently, and that it doesn’t think differently.”

The book also often speaks of dyslectics as a united herd, although according to Torpa it is known that this is not true. The severity of the difficulty varies from individual to individual.

Finnish actor Minka Kuustonen says in the book, “Dyslexia is definitely a resource, as long as you respect and nurture your own way of learning and solving things.”

This is a good perspective on Torpa. Perseverance and finding your own way of learning and strengths will help you cope with reading difficulties. New ways of learning and acting can also prove to be a resource in many different ways.

Identifying reading difficulties is often seen as a relief when you get a name and an explanation for the difficulties you experience.

“When you realize that this is just one trait in me, it’s often easier to deal with it and move on to your own strengths. Reading difficulty does not automatically result in certain strengths, as shown in the book. We all have our own strengths and weaknesses, and our environment also affects how we shape ourselves. ”

The Foundation of Prince Carl Philip and his wife has also published about reading difficulties in Sweden.­

The book the problem is not the experiences of individual dyslecticists, Torppa says, but what the book claims to be scientifically researched information. It has very little actual reading research.

Professor of Molecular Biology Gunnar Bjursell explains that evolution would have wiped out dyslectic features if they had been useless to man. According to the book, the dyslectic may have seen the danger before others.

The book argues without a source that “the human species might not have even survived without dyslectics”.

The view of evolution is one of Torpa’s most problematic sections. It is difficult for him to see how reading difficulties could have affected evolution in a hundred years. The claims are based on the erroneous assumption that the difficulty of reading would automatically be associated with some features that were needed thousands of years ago.

“Savannah speeches are just a hoax,” Torppa says.

The book only goes through quickly and superficially what reading actually is. The book emphasizes a model that emphasizes the visual sense, from which the study of reading difficulties started. In current research, reading is seen to be based on combining the sounds of spoken language and written language, which requires many skills.

It must be recognized that words are made up of sounds, Torppa says. Must recognize letters. You have to learn to combine the right sounds with the letters. Must be able to combine sounds and letters into syllables and words. You need to attach words and sentences to their meanings. All these processes take place at the same time at lightning speed.

Difficulty reading often means that reading is not automated.

However, reading difficulty does not always manifest in the same way, but can be difficult anywhere in the different skills needed for reading. The difficulty can also be seen as a child, adolescent, or adult.

“That’s why the difficulties experienced are also different,” Torppa says.

Singer Robin Packalen is an audiobook reader.­

In the book people are divided into two groups: the rulers of local knowledge and the rulers of large entities. According to the book, dyslectics belong to the latter.

“What is that local information even?” The croft asks.

For him, the brain research part goes into the woods in that the brain is seen as a simple, two-part organ.

According to the book, dyslectics are better at things controlled by the right hemisphere. These include artistic talent, visual memory, and character memory. Languages, logic and mathematics are on the left.

This explains why there are many people with reading difficulties in inventors, artists and entrepreneurs. The book mentions, for example, an entrepreneur-politician Hjallis Harkimo and the singer Arttu Wiskari.

American researcher couple Brock and Fernette Eide raised as experts in variations in reading difficulty and learning. They have written the book The Advantage of Dyslexia (Benefits of Reading Difficulty, 2011).

In their model, the strengths of the dyslectic are divided into four types: the ability to see three-dimensional objects, the ability to perceive entities, the narrative memory, and the understanding of continuums.

Because of these abilities, according to the book, there are many dyslexics, for example as architects.

Dyslecticists are not more talented, but they are more creative than others, the book says. They are good at telling stories and anticipating events.

Minna Torpasta Difficulty reading as a superpower is based on the persistent myth that reading difficulties are particularly related to creativity.

In Torpa, reading difficulties do not inhibit creativity, but reading difficulties also do not automatically lead to creativity.

It should also be noted about him that reading difficulty is not related to problems in intelligence, but reading difficulty is often associated with linguistic, mathematical, and design difficulties.

Researcher Minna Torppa­

“It’s a real existing thing and it’s really heavy,” Torppa says.

Book says his goal is that reading difficulty would not be a dysfunction in the future but one “tendency among others”. Now it is a neuropsychological disorder like ADHD or autism.

Such a goal is a peculiar conclusion from Torpa, as the book repeatedly refers to differences in the brain. Neuropsychological difficulty means that the difficulties are related to the brain, for example, the different processing of information by the brain.

Identifying neuropsychological difficulties is important so that people can seek help for their problems.

One business executive interviewed for the book says:

“Fifteen years from now, everyone wants a reading disability or an adhd. People realize that it is a superpower, and then it suddenly becomes fashionable. Our time is yet to come. ”

Such thinking may raise unnecessary hopes. The importance of reading difficulties is not diminishing. The emphasis on text is unlikely to disappear from the world in fifteen years.

Cover of the audiobook Reading Difficulty as a Superpower.­

That’s right, after research information is available. Minna Torppa recommends getting acquainted with the material produced by the Niilo Mäki Institute, which focuses on learning difficulties.

The institute has published, among other things podcast series learning difficulties.

The third section explains how to get a child with reading difficulties excited about reading.

Prince Carl Philip has made a greeting video for Finns. He talks about the reasons why the audiobook has been published. The aim is to fade the stamp around reading difficulties and strengthen children’s self-belief.

The Prince reiterates the claims heard in the book that reading difficulties can cause creativity, problem-solving skills, and the ability to perceive large entities.

“Dyslexia can be your superpower,” he says in English.

“Thank you very much,” he says in Finnish.

Watch Prince Carl Philip’s greeting video for Finns here: