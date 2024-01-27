Audiobooks | Soon the audiobook reader will be able to sound like George Clooney, says the CEO of Storytel

“Some the stories are so disgusting they should almost be left untold.”

This is how Daniel begins, who reads the audiobook quickly. The language is English. Let's switch to Amanda, who reads more slowly on the fly. However, soft-spoken Amanda may not be at her best Hansel and Gretel -as a reader of a fairy tale. The low-pitched Henry, on the other hand, sounds just right.

Daniel, Amanda or Henry don't really exist, they are AI-generated voices that Storytel uses as audiobook readers. Storytel began working with AI speech software vendor Eleven Labs last June. Eleven Labs develops artificial intelligence voices for Storytel.

This is the future of audiobooks. This is what the CEO of Storytel Group says Johannes Larcher. Storytel is one of the world's leading audio and e-book streaming services.

So far, Storytel's customer can choose to listen to only five works in English from artificial intelligence readers. Finnish books are not yet included in the service marketed under the name Voice Switcher, but it is only a matter of time when the feature comes to Finnish books as well.

Managing director Larcher is excited about the new technology. He thinks that in the future, all audiobooks will have the option of choosing either a human voice or a machine-generated voice. The direction of development is hardly to the liking of the voice actors, but the publisher of audio books has only something to gain.

According to Larcher, using an artificial intelligence voice brings significant savings to the publisher, as it does not require breaks, never loses its voice, and never gets tired.

And most importantly, it requires no copyright compensation.

“I know that in Finland the parliament recently approved a change in the law that not only the author but also the readers of audiobooks will start to get copyright compensation from library loans. This problem doesn't exist with an artificial intelligence voice, so it also helps the author.”

“ “Voice is of great importance.”

Larcher believes that the consumer also benefits, because the publisher has the opportunity to produce books with a smaller circulation, which previously would not have been produced due to the high cost.

In addition, the listener gets the opportunity to choose between several voice readers.

“Ninety percent of our readers have sometimes left a book unfinished because they didn't like the reader. Sound is very important.”

Bridge at the moment the Voice Switcher service is only in the pilot phase, but according to Larcher, the feedback received from the listeners has been surprisingly positive.

“I won't give numbers, but some of the respondents actually preferred an AI voice over a human.”

Technically, it would already be possible for the book to be read, for example, by an artificial intelligence voice that would sound From George Clooney, but without Clooney's consent, the law prevents this. However, Larcher thinks that in the future more and more celebrities or well-known readers will sell their voice to artificial intelligence for a certain book series or for a certain period of time, for example.

“When we launch books read by artificial intelligence voices in Sweden at the beginning of the year, one of the voices belongs to a person who is a very well-known reader of audio books.”

On the music side, artificial intelligence is used to create music that sounds like Madonna, for example, but isn't Madonna. Also on the audiobook side, a George Clooney-style voice could work as a reader. However, it could not be marketed under Clooney's name.

Storytel is a digital book service through which you can listen to audio books and read e-books. You can also listen to podcasts, language learning materials and audio articles in the service.

The service has about 22,000 audio books in Finnish and about 28,000 e-books.

Jonas Tellander and Jon Hauksson founded Storytel in Sweden in 2005 under the name Bokilur. The company changed its name to Storytel in 2007.

Storytel has more than 2 million customers worldwide. There are more than 1.1 million of these in the Nordic countries.

In 2022, printed books were sold in Finland for 90.5 million euros. Audiobooks were sold for 38.9 million euros. The chapter does not include textbooks.

Audiobook sales account for approximately 24 percent of general literature sales in Finland. See also Obituary | Aimo Hämäläinen 1949–2023 Sources: Storytel and the Finnish Publishing Association

Larcher is eager to try new innovations, because he believes that the audiobook market still has a lot of room for growth.

Austrian-American Larcher uses a baseball analogy and says that the audiobook business is “only in the second inning”. A Finn would perhaps say, in baseball terms, that the audiobook market is only in second place.

Although the Nordic countries are ahead of other countries when it comes to listening to audiobooks, here too there are plenty of people who think that a book should be read, not listened to.

“Even in a country like Finland, we don't have a market share of more than 15-20 percent. More people need to fall in love with audiobooks. Especially the younger audience.”

How to reach young listeners is a more difficult matter. According to Larcher, one of the most important things in reaching young listeners is the price of the service.

“We compete strictly in this segment. Bookbeat, which is our biggest competitor in Finland, is very aggressive in its pricing.”

Other operators in Finland are, for example, Nextory, Elisa Kirja and Podimo.

“ Competition on prices cannot go on forever.

Bridge currently, Storytel operates in 25 countries, but it is active in only ten of them. It is the market leader in all of these ten main market countries – with the exception of Finland. The competitive situation has led to the fact that everyone in Finland has been able to listen to audiobooks very cheaply for a long time.

According to Larcher, competition on prices alone cannot continue forever. In his opinion, the book industry must also be careful not to reduce the value of books in the eyes of consumers.

Storytel is now aiming for profitability instead of expansion.

“We'd rather be in smaller markets and be successful in them than be everywhere and not be successful anywhere,” sums up Larcher.

According to Larcher, one of the biggest mistakes was going to all countries with the same strategy.

“In this business, the most important thing is to offer local content. 85 percent of all lessons listened to in Finland are in Finnish.”

Storytel aims for ten percent growth in the Nordic countries and the United States by 2026. In faster growing markets such as Poland, the Netherlands, Turkey and Bulgaria, the growth target is 20 percent.

“By 2026, our goal is to reach a turnover of 395 million euros.”

Storytel Group's turnover was 307 million euros in 2023. In Finland, the turnover in 2022 was around 17 million euros.

Storytel's CEO Johannes Larcher was previously head of international operations at HBO Max.

Finland in the market, Larcher is worried about one thing above all others: the government's plan to raise the VAT on books from 10 percent to 14 percent.

Larcher fears it will take away readers from all formats.

“Finland is a wonderful country. But it is not the biggest country in the world. And the Finnish language is a very small language.”

“If the government wants to help maintain Finnish culture and the Finnish language and Finnish publishing, it should go in the opposite direction.”

