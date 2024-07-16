On December 3, 2019, Erika Freeman will be a guest on the ORF late-night show “Willkommen Österreich”. For one of the two presenters, the German entertainer, cabaret artist and writer Dirk Stermann, this encounter will have significant consequences. He is enchanted by the worldly wisdom of the then ninety-two-year-old psychoanalyst. She, in turn, also seems to like the German, who is almost forty years younger than him. She invites him to breakfast – at the Hotel Imperial, where she has been staying since the doctors forbade her from flying back to her hometown of New York after a heart operation. This is her revenge on Hitler – he had only been to the Imperial once, she now lives here.