Connected by videoconference from prison, José Ramón Prado Bugallo, alias Sito Miñanco, listens in silence for six minutes to the accusations of magistrate María Tardón, judge of the National Court. “You are the main head of a criminal organization that would be dedicated to the introduction of narcotics, mainly from South America.” “Not only in Spain, but in other destinations in Europe.” “There has also been a network aimed at concealing the benefits of this drug distribution and bringing them to the legal trade, through companies or sending money to other countries through other people,” summarizes the instructor , which then throws him a direct question.

“Are you satisfied with these accusations that I make to you in the indictment?

“Not at all, Your Honor.” Absolutely. I can not agree. They are absolutely false —the historical and famous Galician drug dealer seriously repeats, according to the audio of his last statement before the magistrate, which took place on January 5 and to which EL PAÍS had access.

With a firm and serene voice, Sito Miñanco (Cambados, Pontevedra, 1955) takes the opportunity to deny for about four minutes the main thesis supported by Operation Mito, which ended with his arrest in February 2018, accused of having returned to his old ways. to rebuild an international drug trafficking network while he was still serving a sentence for his crimes in a social insertion center in Algeciras (Cádiz), where he remained in semi-liberty. “But it can be demonstrated and it will be demonstrated that the police reports that give rise to the indictment are, at the very least, illegal,” he now defends himself from jail.

Judge Tardón places the historic drug dealer, whom she prosecuted last December along with 45 other people, at the head of an organization that moved through Galicia, the Campo de Gibraltar, the Costa del Sol or Madrid; with links in Colombia, the Netherlands and Turkey; and to which they intercepted almost four tons of cocaine in a ship near the Azores islands and in a container kept in a warehouse in the north of Holland. According to investigators, Miñanco ran everything under the code name “Mario.” “Each and every one of the decisions was taken or supervised by him”, also emphasizes the instructor.

Sito Miñanco, upon his arrival at the Pontevedra Court to be tried in 2018. ÓSCAR CORRAL

The investigations by the National Police began in 2016 and, for 20 months, the business network that allegedly covered the gang for the laundering of their illicit profits was scrutinized: such as a real estate agency or a shipyard. Communications were also intervened and the movements of Miñanco and his alleged collaborators were followed. Among them, his ex-partner, Claudia Viviana Delgado; and his former lieutenant Luis Enrique García Arango, alias The old man. Both, processed.

But, according to the main defendant, everything is an invention “with the sole intention of doing harm.” According to his version, the police report that precipitated the operation and his arrest in 2018 “is full of lies, inconsistencies and value judgments.” “They are true incongruities, lies and savagery that can be demonstrated,” insistently repeats Miñanco, who began his criminal career as a smuggler in the early 1980s.

That was his way into the world of drugs, from which he has never managed to dissociate himself. Encircled in the famous Operation Nécora developed in the summer of 1990, the first major blow against the Galician drug trafficking networks and from which he managed to escape, finally fell in 1991 in another police investigation. He then spent seven years in prison, until he was released in 1998. And, since then, he has not stopped coming and going from prison, involved in different anti-drug operations. “He is considered the largest drug trafficker in Europe,” underlined the National Police after his last arrest in February 2018.

– Denies being the author of all the facts that are imputed to him [en la Operación Mito]? His lawyer asked him on January 5 before Judge Tardón.

-Absolutely. I totally deny it! He replied as he challenged the investigators.

Headquarters of the Astilleros Facho limited company, on the outskirts of Cambados, linked to drug trafficking. OSCAR CORRAL

“As you know, I listened to all the recordings authorized by you,” Miñanco tells the magistrate of the National Court. “My lawyer already has part of what I argue […] What’s more, I believe that my lawyer sent a letter to the court these days where [dirá], following my instructions, that I would plead guilty if you prove only once that there is a recording of Claudia Viviana with a member of my family ”. Her ex-partner is the administrator of a car rental company that allegedly used the plot to launder and, in addition, the agents consider her one of the drug traffickers’ links, who had limited movements, with the outside world.

“Just one [grabación] with any member of my family in Galicia before my arrest “, he emphasizes:” Only one. Not as the police report says that they spoke daily … With just one, I will plead guilty to what I am accused of ”.

Ready to send to trial

Magistrate María Tardón gave Sito Miñanco, 65, the opportunity to defend himself on January 5. But the drug dealer, who has accumulated three previous prison sentences, limited himself to making an amendment to the entire investigation without going into any kind of details. From then on, he preferred to remain silent and then showed how seasoned he is in legal matters: “Having said this, although I would like to continue speaking and testifying, following the advice of my lawyer and his instructions, I am going to avail myself of my right collected in the Constitution, in article 17.3. And I’m not going to testify, “he commented.

The Operation Mito summary describes how Prado Bugallo allegedly rebuilt his gang and his old ways: setting up a large organization with sufficient funds to pay for cocaine shipments. Now, as the magistrate herself explained, after resolving the appeals that are presented, she plans to send the instruction to the Criminal Chamber of the National Court to decide on the prosecution of the facts.