On the eve of the first pre-season test session scheduled in Barcelona, ​​the controversy over what happened in the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP – the last round of the 2021 World Championship – never completely subsided. Today, moreover, the latter are back in the limelight after the publication of one new radio communication between Michael Masi and Jonathan Weatley (Sporting Director of Red Bull), in which the English manager suggests to the Clerk of the Course the moves to be made just before the last lap, then actually implemented by the 44-year-old Australian. One element however already known to the FIAwhich included this exchange of messages in its survey taken at the end of the tender.

Meanwhile, the episode that took place in Yas Marina inevitably aroused outrage and indignation in the world of motorsport in general, starting with a former driver like Martin Brundle. The Englishman, now engaged in the role of commentator, expressed his opinion on the issue to the microphones of Sky F1underlining all his disappointment at what happened in Abu Dhabi: “This is not unprecedented news – commented – but it is still evident and sunny that all this it’s really unfortunate, and many people are dissatisfied: from Hamilton fans to Mercedes fans. However, you don’t necessarily have to be a Lewis fan to understand that he should be considered an eight-time world champion forever. In fact, I believe that the regulation, which has not been applied, provides that the safety car should have returned at the end of the next lap. But we also know that the unwritten rules and meetings, which shouldn’t replace anything, indicated a desire not to end a race behind the Safety Car. It is totally unacceptable. I have met many people who were enormously shocked by what happened. We cannot, and we know it will change, to have teams pressing the referee while he is trying to make critical decisions involving the cars, marshals and rescue vehicles on the track. He tried to handle the situation by receiving pressure from all sides. Even on a football or rugby pitch it is unacceptable – he concluded – And not good at all for Formula 1but I don’t think this audio today changes the truly disconcerting narrative of what happened ”.