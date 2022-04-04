Audio recordings revealed that an (Arab) young man insulted another (Arab), and sent the recordings to his fellow employees via “WhatsApp”, which led to his being exposed, as the victim filed a complaint against him before the police, who investigated the complaint and referred it to the Public Prosecution, and from there To the Misdemeanors Court, which issued a criminal order to fine the accused 3000 dirhams, and the victim filed a lawsuit before a partial civil court to demand compensation of 20 thousand dirhams for moral, psychological, and material damages, and to oblige the defendant to pay fees and expenses.

The Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he sustained, as well as the fees and expenses.

The young man filed a lawsuit in which he stated that the defendant insulted him and threw him into insulting his honor, and considered him to have insulted him through voice messages he sent through the “WhatsApp” program, and the messages included insults to his wife and insulting his reputation. The defendant’s attorney, Hanan al-Bayed, demanded that the case be dismissed because the plaintiff was not entitled to compensation, given the absence of damages and the plaintiff did not provide any evidence to prove it, and that the statements made in the papers were sent and malicious, in addition to the abuse of the right and the exaggeration of the request for compensation. In the verdict of a partial civil court, it was stated that the defendant admitted to the evidence report by sending an audio recording offensive to the young man’s wife, and he also admitted to the Public Prosecution that he uttered phrases towards the plaintiff, and admitted that the audio recording provided by the plaintiff, which included insulting phrases, is his voice, even if he denied that attribution. Words to the plaintiff. The court considers, based on what was proven to it from the complainant’s statements and the defendant’s confession, that he uttered insulting terms and what the witness testified, that the words and within the framework of the court’s discretionary power constitute an insult to the plaintiff for the insult it contained and an insult to his honor and consideration. It caused moral damage to the plaintiff, and consequently, the elements of tort liability were available from the fault of the defendant and damage to the plaintiff. She pointed out that with regard to compensation for material damage, the papers were devoid of proof that it had occurred, and that the court tended to reject the request for lack of supporting evidence, and accordingly the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 5000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he sustained and obligated him with the expenses and fees of the lawsuit.



