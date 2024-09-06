On Thursday, August 29, the entire world learned of the sentence received by the Spaniard Daniel Sancho for the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, more than a year ago in Thailand.

The judge decided that the sentence for Daniel Sancho would be life imprisonment, for which his defense and his family, especially his father Rodolfo Sancho is doing everything in its power to ensure that this sentence is reversed or at least reduced.

A few hours ago, some audios were made public in which Rodolfo Sancho refers to the deceased surgeon Edwin Arrieta in derogatory terms.

Likewise, the audios suggest that the actor would be trying to manipulate witnesses to try to change the legal status current status of your child and that perhaps the legal authorities will change their decision.

According to the audios, Rodolfo referred to Edwin Arrieta as “the unmentionable” and “the undesirable” and according to the lawyer of a witness, who spoke during the Spanish magazine ‘El Código’, she would have other evidence of Rodolfo’s contact with him.

But not only are the audios revealing, but a key witness, named Nilson Domínguez, provided information about alleged pressure from Rodolfo Sancho for Domínguez to testify.

According to this witness, he was harassed by the Colombian surgeon for having had a romantic relationship with the young chef and that once it ended, Edwin Arrieta threatened him if he continued having contact with Sancho.

The reason why Dominguez decided not to testify in the trial against Sancho is still unknown, as it was planned that he would travel to Thailand to give his testimony, but in the end he did not do so.

Likewise, Domínguez’s lawyer has revealed some text and audio messages in which it is evident that the actor Rodolfo Sancho asked her to testify in favor of her son and that for this she would be rewarded, such as with the supposed facilities to buy a house.

In these tests it can be seen that Dominguez initially agreed to travel to Thailand to testify in favor of Sancho, so much so that Sancho’s team of lawyers took charge of making the arrangements so that he could travel to Thailand without any problem, covering all expenses.

However, one day before traveling, the man changed his mind and canceled the flight to the Asian island, claiming to be afraid of what it would mean to say that Arrieta was a sexual harasser.

Domínguez claims that Rodolfo Sancho asked him to say that Arrieta was a stalker and that he received threats against him: “He told me that the same thing could have happened to me as to Daniel, “I told him, but it didn’t happen to me. I felt in danger and I did what I had to do,” Dominguez said, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘Lecturas’.

Rodolfo Sancho is also said to have said that “the undesirable surgeon deserved to have his name tarnished despite being dead”, however, Sancho’s lawyers have denied this evidence from Domínguez’s lawyer arguing that it is false and that the actor was not the one who contacted Domínguez but that it was he who wrote him a message on Instagram.

LIGHT ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

