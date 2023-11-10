If you are looking discounts on audio products, November 11th is your chance. Specifically, this is a day of celebration for Asian cultures, in fact on this day the Singles Day, an event dedicated precisely to singles. In particular in China it is the most important holiday of the year when it comes to online purchases.

So if it can make you happy, what better way to celebrate being single than by doing a little shopping? With the promotion of Singles Day, Teufel offers discounts for very advantageous audio products, anticipating future offers dedicated to Black Friday. It’s the ideal time to make new purchases taking advantage of exceptional discounts, perfect examples are a soundbar, headphones, speakers, radio or a complete home cinema system.

Below are the most discounted audio products.

Audio product discounts for Teufel Singles Day: Real Blue NC

Thanks to their modern and attractive design, ease of use and long lasting battery (over 55 hours), the Real Blue Nc over-ear headphones with headband and active noise cancellation they are ideal for traveling around the city and also perfect for enjoying a film at home, playing your favorite video games or working.

There transparency mode, which can be activated with a simple touch, amplifies the surrounding sounds, useful for not missing announcements at the airport and in metro or train stations. Through the Teufel app you can monitor battery charge, perform software updates, adjust noise cancellation or auto-off, customize the equalizer and activate the ShareMe option to share music with other compatible Teufel headphones or connect two smartphones to a single headset.

Price €229.99 now discounted to €149.99

Audio product discounts for Teufel Singles Day: Motif Go Voice

This portable speaker offers sound powerful stereo via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection, enriched by the presence of the Google Assistant to facilitate domestic activities through voice commands. Setup is simple using the Google Home app on iOS/Android devices, and features a control panel with LEDs that indicate Wi-Fi signal strength and battery level.

With Chromecast built-in, allows the easy streaming of music and podcasts from over 100 apps such as Spotify, Apple Music and Soundcloud, using the Cast symbol on the smart device. The battery allows you to enjoy this experience even in the garden or on the balcony.

Price €299.99 now discounted to €199.99

Audio product discounts for Teufel Sinlges Day: Zola

The Zola HD gaming headset offers amazing sound and cutting-edge customization. Thanks to the 40mm linear HD drivers, they ensure powerful and deep bass, natural mids and silky highs, ideal for immersive musical, cinematic and gaming experiences. The Zola HD is available in two basic colors and offers six color sets, allowing for a wide range of combinations, from classic to trendy and eccentric.

Compatible with PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, smartphones and tablets, these headphones feature an in-line remote with volume and mute control, plus an Immersion Over-Ear capsule with thick, breathable fabric padding for high comfort. They are lightweight and also designed for those who wear glasses.

Price €129.99 now discounted to €95.00

Audio product discounts for Teufel Singles Day: Airy Sports

Finally, to conclude the roundup of audio product discounts, these in-ear earphones are equipped with linear HD drivers and an efficient external noise reduction system. Bluetooth connectivity with apt-X and AAC allows you to stream CD-quality music from platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube, Apple Music and more. Certification of waterproofness IPX7making them suitable for activities such as I swim (temporary immersion), the shower or kite surfing.

They offer a remarkable playback time of up to 25 hours, and the auto-play function activates as soon as they are paired with the device. They are available in five different color variations.

Price €99.99 now discounted to €59.99

Conclusion

Why wait? Better not procrastinate! If you want, from 8 to 11 November, you can take advantage and pay for your purchases on Teufel conveniently zero interest installments through Alma installment payment. You will find this information about audio product discounts in the Teufel webshopwithin the section dedicated to Singles Day offers.

This month is also full of opportunities for those who follow the Berlin brand of audio products, on our website we have already talked about the Novembermania by Teufel: a series of promotions organized specifically for this pre-Christmas period.