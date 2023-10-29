Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Alleged phone call from a Russian soldier speaks of Russia’s losses and defeats – and doubts about planned conquests.

Kiev – There is still no end to the Ukraine war in sight. In addition, the approaching winter is making military action more difficult for Ukrainian and Russian patrol forces. An audio recording of an allegedly intercepted telephone conversation shows doubts from a Russian soldier – that it is impossible to conquer Ukrainian settlements.

“An awful lot of deaths”: Russian soldier tells his mother about Russia’s defeats

On Monday (October 23), Ukrainian military intelligence published recordings of an allegedly intercepted telephone conversation on Telegram. During the conversation, a Russian soldier is said to have told his mother about the Russian defeats, they said Kyiv Post. Accordingly, Russia suffered heavy losses while defending the conquered parts of Ukraine.

A position that has been particularly difficult for Moscow to conquer so far is the village of Ivanivka in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, said the soldier. “There’s such a carnage going on!” he said, according to the newspaper. “More than a thousand were killed there. The first and second battalions were thrown forward – there are a hell of a lot of 200s [russischer Militärcode für Tote]even more 300s [Code für Verwundete].”

Doubts about success? A recorded conversation from a Russian soldier is said to show Russia’s defeats. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

“Must be a joke”: Russian soldier sees Russia inferior

The recording shows that the soldier doubts Russia’s strength: “This entire forest that lands in front of us is littered with dead soldiers. You can’t even take Ivanivka!” he said. “It’s ridiculous that they still mention the capture of Novoselivka or even Kupyansk, it must be a joke!”

Loud Kyiv Post the soldier said that Ukraine had a significant advantage because of its heavy fortifications. If Vladimir Putin’s forces sent out a unit of 20 soldiers, only “two or three would come back.”

Telephone conversations: Ukrainian secret service wants to show poor morale in Russia

This is not the first time that Ukrainian military intelligence has published recordings in which Russian soldiers supposedly share their desperation. Loud Newsweek, the secret service recently released a recording. In it, a Russian soldier talked about being too weak to wear his bulletproof vest due to a lack of food. Such recordings of conversations between Russian armed forces are intended to serve as examples of poor morale in Russia. (hk)