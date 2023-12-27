New Year's audio guides to skating rinks in city parks have appeared on the Discover Moscow portal. Artificial intelligence technologies were used in their preparation, said Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina.

“The audio guides are dedicated to five major ice rinks, including Gorky Park, the Hermitage Garden and Sokolniki Park. The tours were voiced by the voice assistant of the citywide contact center. He analyzed the information, placed pauses, emphasis, and reproduced the text himself,” Sergunina noted.

Users of the portal will be able to learn about the history of the capital’s iconic places and the very tradition of ice skating. Thus, listeners will be told about when the residents of the capital first started skating and how Peter I improved them. The audio guide dedicated to the site in the Hermitage Garden contains information about the park itself, its creator, as well as the trees and shrubs planted there. In addition, you will be able to hear about the most famous visitors to Gorky Park and find out what the Pravda newspaper wrote about Sokolniki Park in the winter of 1932. Audio guides dedicated to the skating rinks in the garden named after N.E. have also been recorded. Bauman and Izmailovsky Park.

Previously, artificial intelligence was used to record an audio guide along a cycling route that united the Muzeon art park, Gorky Park, Krymskaya, Pushkinskaya and Andreevskaya embankments, Neskuchny Garden, Vorobyovy Gory and Victory Park.

“Discover Moscow” is a joint project of the capital’s departments of information technology, culture, cultural heritage, education and science. Today, more than 260 walking routes, photographs and descriptions of more than 2 thousand buildings and over 700 monuments have been published on its portal and mobile application.