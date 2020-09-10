Donald Trump all the time publicly compares the novel coronavirus with the flu. Audio recordings from the spring have now emerged, in accordance with which the US president has intentionally downplayed the actual hazard.

That calls Joe Biden on the scene.

Washington – Donald Trump * allowed himself to be carried away with a sensational confession in the midst of the Corona disaster, but additionally within the sizzling election marketing campaign. In his personal phrases, the US President has Hazard by way of Sars-CoV-2 * intentionally downplayed in order to not trigger panic. On the identical time, excerpts from an interview with journalist Bob Woodward revealed on Wednesday revealed that Trump was knowledgeable in early February that this Virus is airborne and has the next loss of life price than the flu. Throughout this time, nevertheless, he publicly referred to the low variety of circumstances in the US and repeatedly claimed that the virus would merely go away over time.

Within the US, round 190,000 folks died after being contaminated with the Coronavirus – Partly as a result of they did not take warnings from specialists and precautionary measures similar to masks critically.

Trump on corona danger: US President with trustworthy phrases to Watergate journalist

Woodward has loved legendary standing in US journalism since he and his colleague Carl Bernstein performed a key function in Watergate scandal who price President Richard Nixon the job in 1974. Be new e book “Rage” (like: anger) is not going to seem till subsequent week. The broadcaster “CNN” reported on the e book upfront and likewise revealed brief audio recordings from the interviews.

Amongst different issues, you may hear Trump saying after the introduction on March 19, “To be trustworthy with you, Bob”: “I all the time needed to downplay it. I nonetheless wish to downplay it as a result of I do not panic need.”

Trump on corona danger: Statements don’t match public directions

In a dialog on February seventh, in accordance with the recordings, Trump mentioned: “That’s lethal stuff. ”Individuals do not have to the touch contact surfaces first to turn out to be contaminated:“ You simply breathe in air, and that is how it’s transmitted. ”The illness can be “Deadlier” than the fluthat kills 25,000 to 30,000 People every year. “Who would have ever thought that, proper?” Remarked the President. On the finish of February, Trump spoke at a press convention within the White Home concerning the significance of washing your arms usually and never touching each deal with – and that you’re the identical with the illness behave like a flu ought to.

Trumps Speaker Kayleigh McEnany didn’t dispute the authenticity of the recordings. A couple of weeks earlier than the US presidential elections *, she mentioned on the identical time: “The President has by no means lied to the American public about Covid.” However it’s one in every of his duties to make sure that the inhabitants Maintain calm. “The President did Virus by no means downplayed. The president was calm. He was hopeful, ”mentioned McEnany. On the identical time, he took measures early on, similar to proscribing entry from China.

Blames Donald Trump for tens of hundreds of useless: Joe Biden steps on the fuel within the election marketing campaign. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / afp

Trump and the Corona hazard: Biden blames the US President for tens of hundreds of deaths

In the meantime, Trump’s challenger within the White Home race, Joe Biden *, attacked the president sharply. “He knew how lethal it was and intentionally downplayed it. Worse nonetheless, he did lied to the American folks. “Tens of hundreds of lives may have been saved if Trump had acted quicker, mentioned Biden. (dpa) * merkur.de is a part of the Ippen community

Shortly earlier than, Trump had publicly attacked the Democrats for scare ways.