In what appears to be an audio recording obtained by Mexican authorities of a telephone conversation between a mid-level Sinaloa Cartel official and another person, one of them claims that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada had a nose operation “many years ago” and that he is receiving dialysis because “diabetes is killing him.”

The recording that we are presenting today in El Diario was allegedly obtained hours after the arrest of Zambada García and Joaquín Guzmán López, on July 25 of this year, on a runway in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, a few meters from the Jerónimo-Santa Teresa international crossing, in the Juárez-El Paso-New Mexico region.

There were still some who doubted at that time whether he was actually the head of the Sinaloa Cartel (CS).

The recorded voice says to the interlocutor (of which there is no sound): “Yes, he is, listen, yes he is. Yes, it is him. Well, his nose is like that because he had surgery many years ago. So when his nose is operated on, his nose doesn’t turn out exactly right.”

Obviously an expert on Zambada, he says: “And yes, listen, what happens is that the old man was receiving dialysis… The diabetes is killing him.”

He then recommends to whoever was on the other end of the line to “get really cool.”

“Be cool, don’t walk around the streets too much because things are really bad right now. It’s going to be really bad.”

He goes into some details after the arrest:

“The kids, my brothers over there at the ranch, are telling me that people are gearing up right now because I think they are going to come over here, because they say there was a meeting in Bellavista and that’s where the thugs grabbed him.”

Bellavista is a town very close to Culiacán, mentioned in different versions as the place where “El Mayo” would have been “kidnapped” by “Los Chapitos”

“The short-legs tied him up and threw him into the plane and his brother went with him and he is very angry (?) and I think they are getting into trouble.” It is not clear when he is referring to the brother.

From that moment on, the Mexican government learned, according to that recording, that Zambada’s head of bodyguards, another person, and the head of the state investigative police of El Salado, the center of operations of the CS chief, had disappeared.

“They say that (Rodolfo) Cháidez, and the guy from the ranch and “Chayón” (José Rosario Heras López) the commander, are missing, that they are the ones who were with him. It is believed that they were killed. My brother was telling me yesterday, the one who works with my friend. Let’s see what happens. It’s better not to go out. It’s better to be careful right now and not go out on the street unnecessarily,” he concludes.