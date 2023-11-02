Audiences, Rai is sinking: for the first time Mediaset consistently surpasses state TV

For the first time Rai has lost its lead in ratings. It happened in the first seven weeks of the autumn season, when, according to what La Repubblica reports, state TV was steadily overtaken by Mediaset.

According to an elaboration by Studio Frasi on Auditel data, the schedules decided by the new management of Viale Mazzini have not convinced the public, who are abandoning the Rai channels. From 10 September to 28 October, Mediaset recorded a share of 38.45 percent over the entire day, compared to 35.37 on public television. An overtaking due to the over 200 thousand viewers who left Rai, compared to the 21 thousand who left the Mediaset networks.

“The publisher Rai has fewer audiences than Mediaset because it loses more both in prime time and on average for the whole day. A result that regardless of the fact that one has thirteen channels and the other sixteen (three, kids, co-owned)”, declared analyst Francesco Siliato.

In general, Rai1 remains the most watched channel, followed closely by Canale5, which has never been so close to the flagship network. Italia1 instead surpassed Rai2 and, in prime time, also Rai3.

Between 10 September and 31 October, the 8pm Tg1 was still in first place with 24.5 percent, despite losing more than a point and a half of share, equal to 415 thousand viewers. Tg3 lost 0.07 percentage points, reaching 12.97 percent, while Tg2 collapsed to 5.54 percent. According to the Tg journalists, this is due to the disappointing results of the “Merchant in the Fair”, hosted by Pino Insegno, which alone lost 158 ​​thousand spectators. The editorial staff expressed “severe concern about the audience results of the program preceding the 8.30 pm edition, a situation which is very penalizing for us”.

Also bad was “Avanti Popolo”, a new Tuesday talk hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo on Rai3, which saw a 40 percent drop in audience compared to a year ago, when “CartaBianca” was broadcast.

“La Volta Buona”, hosted by Caterina Balivo on Rai1, lost almost 3 share points (270 thousand viewers) compared to the program hosted last season by Serena Bortone. Even “Agorà”, on Rai3, now hosted by Roberto Inciocchi, lost more than one point from the previous host, Monica Giandotti.