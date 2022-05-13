A painful moment tonight for the organization of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. The audience in PalaOlimpico was ready for an announced appearance by Måneskin in the jury show, but got an unpleasant surprise.



Alexander van Eenennaam, Mark den Blanken



13-05-22, 23:49

Måneskin, the winner of the previous Eurovision song contest, will perform on Saturday during the final of the Eurovision song contest. That show took place on Friday evening with an audience in the room and after all 25 acts, including S10, had passed, the presenters announced Måneskin. However, the band that went lip-synching on stage turned out not to be the wildly popular band, but a number of stand-ins from the group of background dancers.

Single

The audience whistled at the invaders and showed their disapproval with loud booing. Presenter Alessandro Cattelan tried to save the day, but in vain. ,,You are lucky", he told the spectators, ,,because you were one of the first to hear Måneskin's new single." That comment only aroused more irritation among the spectators, who continued to scream. "Stop that, it's not their fault," Cattelan told the crowd, referring to the substitutes.



What followed was a cringe-inducing conversation with the ‘fake-Damiano’ that is simply in the script. Cattelan asked, among other things, how the collaboration with the famous Swedish producer Max Martin had gone for the new single supermodel, which Måneskin will play in the final tomorrow evening if all goes well. Because ‘fake-Damiano’ played along nicely, he still got applause in the hall, from which several spectators left demonstratively.

The organization did not state why the band did not perform. Måneskin did get a promotion in Turin on Friday. The organization kept it to a brief press release, in which it is literally stated that Måneskin is expected to perform during the final on Saturday. A reason for the absence on Friday was not given.

