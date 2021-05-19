Audience events Event organizers were severely disappointed with Avi’s expected information: “We are tired, rolled and pockets are empty”

On Wednesday, the Regional State Administrative Agency organized an information session for the event organizers, several of whom were disappointed with the event.

“This info does not live up to expectations. ”

“We’re really really tired now, rolled out and our pockets are empty.”

This is how the event organizers commented on Wednesday in the information of the Regional State Administrative Agency, where the avi tried to answer questions about the public events starting in the summer. These comments were from a lighter end. The event organizers were downright furious at the event.

Especially in areas where the coronavirus is spreading, such as Uusimaa, where there is an absolute audience limit of six or ten people, event organizers needed information on whether public events could be organized in the summer.

“No guidance letter has been issued for the summer,” said the head of the Business Control Unit Marko Peltonen Avista from Southern Finland.

Peltonen referred to the guidance letters issued to him by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on how to act in a corona situation.

Also the general manager of Eastern Finland Soile Lahti emphasized that avi operates under the guidance of STM and the health authorities, in particular THL.

“The municipality can also make its own decisions,” Lahti said.

Lahti did not say that municipalities cannot lighten their decisions. This avi confirmed the info on the chat channel.

Because decisions are promised for June, for example? According to Peltonen, the avi will make decisions about a week before it enters into force, ie for June, decisions will probably be made early next week. From July, information is promised in just over a month.

“This is a very common and understandable concern,” the district administration chief said Sami Remes Eastern Finnish avista.

“Unfortunately, we do not know the epidemic situation in July and the law binds the decisions for a month.”

In the distribution area, the audience restriction is absolute. In other words, in Uusimaa, for example, it is six people, and it is not possible, for example, to divide the auditoriums into several blocks of six people. According to Peltonen, it also applies to group sports events, for example, ie there can only be six people in an event, even if the event is divided into separate groups.

Its instead, on the terrace of the sports bar, even a larger group can watch the World Hockey Championships and or the European Football Championships on the giant screen. It is a restaurant activity that is regulated by a different law than events.

“It’s a bit of a borderline case,” Peltonen said.

