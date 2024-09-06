Audible, Amazon’s audiobook and podcast service, has released the trailer for the sixth and final season of the Italian podcast series “Marvel’s Wastelanders.” The final season will be available exclusively on Audible starting September 13, 2024. The trailer, available on the official website of the seriesoffers a glimpse into the epic and dramatic atmosphere that will characterize this final season. The Superheroes, worn out by countless battles against the forces of evil, prepare for one last decisive showdown that will determine the fate of the world.

An exceptional voice cast will bring the Marvel characters to life: Neri Marcorè (Star-Lord), Fabrizio Bentivoglio (Hawk Eye), Lella Costa (Black Widow), Sergio Rubini (Wolverine) and Luca Ward (Doctor Doom) star in this event series. “Marvel’s Wastelanders” is a six-season audio epic, originally launched in English in June 2021. The English-language final season was directed by Kimberly Senior and written by Nick Bernardone, J. Holtham and Mark Waid, with original sound design by One Thousand Birds and original music by Lindsay Jones.