THE Amazon Prime Day they were not only the occasion for the sale of physical products such as smartphones and notebooks, but also represented the perfect moment to put your own products on offer digital services . In light of this we sell together the best promotions offered by the company reserved for Prime users for its main services.

Prime Day: Audible, Kindle Unlimited and Music Unlimited on offer

For the Prime DayAmazon in fact offers well 3 months free Audible membershipthe proprietary service that allows access to thousands and thousands of audiobooks of all genres, including for example the complete saga of Harry Potter told by the famous narrator Francesco Pannofino. Please remember that this is an offer reserved exclusively for users who are registering for the first time ever to the service. To join the offer click on the box immediately below.

Then it’s the turn of Kindle Unlimitedthe Amazon service with which you can access millions of books in digital format. In this case Amazon offers well 3 months free membership to the service, giving theaccess to many books and magazines in digital formateasily accessible via smartphone, tablet or notebook. To join the initiative, click on the box below.

We finally end with Music Unlimitedwhich Amazon offers 5 months completely freewith access to millions and millions of songs streaming at any time. Again, it is important to note that this is an offer exclusively reserved for users who are trying the service for the first time ever. Click on the box immediately below to take advantage of the offer.

Finally, we remind you that All three offers will end at 11.59pm tonightso hurry before they expire!