Audible is a well-known service offered by Amazon that allows you to listen to your favorite books and more, an excellent audiobook service suitable for those who do not particularly like reading or simply want to relax in alternative methods. Today we are here to tell you about the newest news, as the company has decided to start inserting advertisements.

Audible has started placing advertisements!

Audible is a service that has enjoyed great success over the years and apparently now the company has decided to change something regarding its business model. In particular, it has begun to insert some advertisements only for some selected usersto conduct tests.

Fear not though, because this is only limited to non-subscribers, providing them with a limited catalog of titles with advertisements. So maybe regular subscribers won’t be included in this change. As if that weren’t enough, the company has also set itself a very strict limit so as not to burden the user too much: in 24 hours they can be played at most 8 advertisements in total.

This is only a test but if the effect is positive, then who knows maybe we will receive a free plan with advertising, meeting what has happened with many other services. It could certainly be an attractive option many new users. We will obviously keep you updated on all the news!