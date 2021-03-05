The German car manufacturer Audi is considering introducing gender-sensitive language among its workers in its internal communications that includes, for example, as an option the name “audianera” to refer to women employed in the company.

In a thirteen-page brochure entitled “The avant-garde begins in the minds”, which refers to the company motto “At the forefront of technique” (Vorsprung Durch Technik, in German), Audi proposes using terms that make gender invisible, as reported by the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.

Audi employees during an event to defend the rights of the LGBT community held last year.

With this initiative, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer also intends to include those who “don’t want to” or “can’t” be assigned to a binary gender and is that according to the German Society of Transidentity and Intersexuality (DGTI for its acronym in German) these are between 100,000 and 120,000 throughout the country.

According to a 2016 study by the Dalia market research institute, LGBT participation in Germany is 7.4 percent, the highest in the European Union.

In the information brochure, Audi shows its employees various language options how to use neutral terms, participles or passive constructions, as well as any variant that includes all people consciously making gender invisible.

According to a study, 78% of people in Germany prefer to apply to companies that defend diversity.

“Gender-sensitive communication is a matter of respect and an expression of an attitude against discrimination and diversity,” said Sabine Maaßen, Director of Human Resources for the Audi Board of Directors.

Denise Mathieu, Head of Diversity Management at Audi, and Antonia Wadé from the “Gender Sensitive Language” group, started work in March 2020 on planning and implementing these guidelines that the company is now providing its employees for services internal and external.

For both reasons, Audi worked together with the Prout at Work organization, a foundation that works to make the problems of the LGTBI community visible in the workplace, to develop the guidelines for the brochure.

“The gender gap creates space for all non-binary gender identities,” said Antonia Wadé.

The news provoked numerous reactions on social media and consequently supporters and critics discussed the new guidelines at Audi under the hashtag “Gendergaga”.

For example, rapper and linguist Reyhan Sahin, also known in Germany as Lady Bitch Ray (@ LadyBitchRay1), tweeted: “If Gendergaga means inclusion of all genders and the goal is gender equality, I am very happy.”

A representative study conducted last year by an online employment platform confirms that people prefer to apply to companies that advocate for diversity: 78% of the 11,000 people surveyed said they prefer to work in a “diverse” environment.

Audi’s parent, the Volkswagen group, has not yet opted for gender-neutral language, at least in external communication, although a spokesperson told the German daily that it is examining how diversity-sensitive language can be implemented. in a “sustainable” way.

Source: Agencies

