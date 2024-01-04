Audi confirms itself as the premium brand par excellence on the Italian market. The Four Rings brand closed 2023 with segment leadership for the fifteenth consecutive year, with a market share of 4.27%. Alongside the success in terms of sales, the German car manufacturer has sought to strengthen its proposal in terms of design and digitalisation, taking advantage of a series of dedicated platforms such as House of Progress during Design Week and H-Farm, dedicated to solutions for entrepreneurship, training and startups, without forgetting the local laboratories developed through mountain partners – Madonna di Campiglio, Alta Badia and Cortina – and the confirmed support for the Italian Winter Sports Federation.

Audi's work

Audi also worked on the customer's needs, with particular attention to personalized services, both purchasing and after sales with ad hoc maintenance packages. The house of the Four Rings has also worked on the residual value of used vehicles, with the program for guaranteed used Audi Prima Scelta growing by 25% compared to 2022.

The range

From a range perspective, Audi has strengthened its presence in the electric segment, with the Q range reaching 55% of the sales mix. The protagonists are the Audi Q3 Sportback, at the top of the premium C-SUV coupés, the Audi Q5 range, leader of the D-SUV segment, and the Audi Q8, recently renewed and a reference among the E-SUV coupés. Within the A family, Audi A3 is the absolute leader of the C sedan segment – it also surpasses the generalist brands – Audi A6 Avant confirms itself as the record holder among the E segment wagons, Audi A1 is the best seller among the premium A0 models and Audi A7 Sportback stands out among the sports GTs. Positive trend in the plug-in and high performance areas, with the Audi RS 3 Sportback and the sporty icon Audi RS 6 Avant, joined in 2023 by the performance version, best seller in their respective segments.

What's new from Audi from 2024

In 2024, several new features will arrive for Audi, starting with the new Q4 e-tron, in dealerships in the first quarter and renewed with a power boost of 82 HP, a charging speed 30% faster than in the past and a longer autonomy close to 560 kilometers WLTP. Also in the first half of 2024, the Audi Q6 e-tron will debut, based on the new native electric PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, developed jointly with Porsche. The Audi Q6 e-tron will be followed, again on a PPE basis, by the Audi A6 e-tron, also available in the Avant bodywork configuration. The German brand's model offensive will see Audi present 20 new cars by 2025, with 10 fully electric cars.