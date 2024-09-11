The Audi plant in Brussels continues to be at the center of discussion. For some time now, workers at the Belgian site of the four-ringed company I’m protesting in light of the uncertain future of the plant itself, which, overwhelmed by the crisis in electric car sales, is still at risk of closure. “Despite the return of the keys to 200 new cars seized last week by employees, the factory gates remain barred“writes Ansa.

Audi in Brussels

Workers’ protests have been going on since July, when Audi suggested closing the plant due to the low demand of the Q8 e-tron electric SUVs. “Workers feel betrayed and are waiting for a strong signal from management”declared the representative of the Cne union, Dominique Bray. A signal that has not arrived, on the contrary: the German car manufacturer has recently confirmed that in the next few years no new models will be produced in Brussels. Needless to say what the reaction of the workers was.

Workers protesting

We will see what will emerge from the new crucial meeting with the Ministry of Labor which will be held in these days: the unions hope for a real dialogue to unblock the situation and obtain the payment of salaries, frozen since Monday, but at the moment there is not much optimism filtering through. “If no guarantees or compensation are offered to workers, the situation could degenerate. Management must be responsible and put economic resources on the table”concluded Bray.

Two scenarios on the table

The closure of the plant is not the only solution apparently on the table: there is also talk of the sale of the site itself to a Asian investor unidentified. Even in this case, however, the unions are not in agreement: “The only Asian investor who visited the plant he does not have the financial capacity to invest. Its balance sheet is terrible, so we have no illusions.”