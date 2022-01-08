The Audi RS 3 LMS was elected TCR Model of the Year of the 2021 season.

The car of the Ingolstadt company had already won the prestigious award in the touring racing category in 2018 and takes place two years ago by the Honda Civic Type R of JAS Motorsport.

The ‘model of the year’ trophy is awarded by the TCR promoter, WSC Ltd, to the car that has achieved the greatest successes and results in all the races it has attended throughout the entire season, from WTCR to the national series they use. these cars.

Audi, which among other things in 2021 made its second generation of its RS 3 LMS debut in the FIA ​​World Cup and from 2022 will have several around the world, out of 304 races in 23 championships it scored 7242 points , beating the competition from Honda and Cupra, with another 12 vehicles to follow.

Frédéric Vervisch, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS Photo by: WTCR

“This title underlines the commitment of our customer teams in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia – says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport Customer Racing – Our compliments and congratulations go out to them, because without them all this does not it would be possible”.

Andrea Milocco, RS 3 TCR project manager, added: “It is fantastic to win the TCR Model of the Year award for the second time after 2018. There are 14 different brands of homologated TCR cars in the world and once again it has been a very hard fight starting from the WTCR and continuing for the continental and national series. The RS 3 LMS in its life cycle has already won this trophy twice, it is a pride to do so even now that we have the new RS 3 LMS Gen II model. congratulations to the customer teams who have achieved victories and podiums, thanks for their commitment, ability and sortie “.

WSC President Marcello Lotti commented: “The Model of the Year award won by the Audi RS 3 LMS is confirmation of Audi Sport Customer Racing’s commitment to supporting the TCR category and the teams competing in it. 2021 launched the second generation model, with the first already confirmed as competitive and in fact, thanks to the results achieved by both models, they took home the trophy for the second time in four years “.

In WTCR Comtoyou Racing came close to the title with the brand new RS 3 LMS Gen II, as Frédéric Vervisch fought until the last race. In Australia the Melbourne Performance Center team led Chaz Mostert to success, while in Italy Audi was the protagonist in the hands of BF Motorsport and Race Lab.