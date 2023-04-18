A fun fact for the bar: Audi Sport has been testing a single-cylinder engine for the F1 program since the end of last year. They don’t do that because they haven’t read the regulations properly, but because it’s a preview on the way to a working prototype of the hybrid F1 engine. At the end of this year, the Audi F1 engine should be running at full speed.

Audi announces at the Shanghai auto show that the racing division has started preparations for participation in F1. The 1.6-liter V6 engine, electric motor, battery and ECU together form the ‘base’ for the engine package. In 2026, Audi will replace Alfa Romeo in the Sauber F1 team.

“The Audi F1 project has really taken off in the last few months,” says development boss Oliver Hoffmann. ‘We attach great importance to detailed work, for example with the materials or the production technologies. We also focus on topics such as energy management of the hybrid powertrain.’

Developments at Audi’s F1 factory

The racing brand is officially called the ‘Audi Formula Racing GmbH’. For the time being, 260 specialists have joined this company. Audi hopes there will be 300 by the end of this year. There will of course also be an updated F1 simulator to test new parts. The Audi F1 engines will soon be built at the plant in Neuburg. Also nice: the entire factory is already Co2 neutral.

Audi boss Markus Duesmann at the Audi F1 car © Audi

According to Audi, the “focus on sustainability and the cost efficiency through the budget cap” were important factors to produce in the F1 engines. In addition, according to the big boss, Markus Duesmann, F1 fits Audi: ‘Motorsport is an integral part of our DNA. We are convinced that our participation in F1 will strengthen Audi’s sporting focus.”