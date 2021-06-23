We have good news, and we have bad news. Do the right thing first? Audi is developing the best internal combustion engine they have ever built. We have no idea whether they mean the most powerful or the most economical, but it promises something. This engine will arrive in 2026 and that brings us to the bad news: it is also the last combustion engine of the brand. You knew it was going to happen someday, but somehow it’s a shame.

From 2026, Audi will no longer come up with new petrol or diesel models. All new cars will be fully electric from then on. The sale of existing combustion models will continue until 2033. From that year on, Audi will no longer be able to get a petrol engine. Audi wants to offer more than twenty fully electric cars by 2025. “With this roadmap, we create the clarity needed to make a decisive and powerful transition to the electric age. We are sending out the signal that Audi is ready,” said Marcus Duesmann, the big boss at Audi.

Other brands within the Volkswagen Group

Not too long ago, Lamborghini announced that all their models would be either plug-in hybrids or all-electric. Volkswagen, Skoda and Seat will also mainly sell electric models. Porsche also comes with more plug-in cars, but indicated earlier that it wanted to continue with the petrol car as long as possible. Porsche, for example, is also busy with synthetic fuels.