“I'm the one in a thousand who made it” says Fabrizia Pons, iconic co-driver and former Italian rally driver, the only sportswoman, together with the Frenchman Jean-Claude Lefèbvre, to have scored points in the WRC world championship in both roles. A promising young woman because Pons made her racing debut at the age of 16, took part in 224 races, 88 of which were world championships, winning four Italian titles as a driver and the title of the first female navigator to ever win a world championship , setting the record together with Michèle Mouton, at the 1981 Sanremo Rally, aboard an Audi quattro.

From her and other legends of the racing world Audi has come up with a wonderful project, linked to motorsport, one of the most followed and celebrated realities in the world. “But its history is as rich in events – they explain to Audi – as there are very few women who have had the opportunity to write it. This is why, the moment a woman retires from the circuits, not only is a great driver lost, but also the precious testimony that she brings with her.”

So here's the idea: Audi has therefore decided to tell some of the stories of the most important sports cars of all time, starting with one of the legendary protagonists of motorsport.

And given that Pons, at 67, continues to run and has no intention of stopping, she is the first champion of the project. She together with the other legend of the sector: Michèle Mouton, now a French sports manager.

It was Mouton, in fact, in the 1981 Sanremo Rally, paired with her Italian co-driver Fabrizia Pons, who won the record as the first woman to win a stage of the World Rally Championship, and in 1984 Pikes won with the Audi Sport quattro Peak International Hill Climb, setting the course record. Since 2009, you have chaired the Women in Motor Sports Commission of the International Automobile Federation.

And then there is another legend in the Audi project: Lia Block, daughter of the recently deceased rally driver Ken Block, is a young driver of just 17 years old. She began her rally career at 11 years old, competing in Extreme E, rallycross and winning the 2023 American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel Drive, making her the youngest champion in ARA history. She is now preparing to enter the F1 Academy. Stories, emotions, life stories. Everyone working on the “One in a thousand” project