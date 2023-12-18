Comparison with Magnussen clearly won

There Haas finished in last position in the Constructors' standings for 2023. The VF-23 didn't start badly at the start of the season, but the updates arrived when the championship was almost over – in Austin – and they didn't even convince the drivers who made decisions different on which version of the single-seater to use in the remaining events on the calendar.

Nico HulkenbergHowever, he stood out by clearly winning the battle with his boxing partner Kevin Magnussen. In qualifying the comparison sees the German leading 15 to 7, in the race the gap is lowered to 13-9 while in terms of points won Hulkenberg has scored nine against the three scored by the Dane.

Gunther Steiner he underlined that the German veteran – a 'luxury' substitute during the pandemic – is the best driver with whom he worked on the flying lap in qualifying. In addition to collecting Q3s, Hulkenberg enchanted in the Sprint in Austria at the Red Bull Ring when during the first lap he even occupied second position, then finishing in sixth position after changing intermediate tires to fit slicks.

The performances of the class of 1987 did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the team Sauber-Audi, a team that obviously has an eye for German pilots. The fact that Hulkenberg is certainly not a youngster is not a deterrent, on the contrary, Nico would guarantee experience and Fernando Alonso is an example of the fact that an identity card does not influence performance. Already in 2023 the Hinwil team tried to bring Hulkenberg 'home' (who already raced for the Swiss team in 2013), but Gunther Steiner exercised the option in his favor to 'block' the Teutonic driver in Haas also for 2024. According to what was reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com Andreas Seidl will return to office for 2025, a year of acclimatization for Hulkenberg before 2026, when Audi will officially debut in F1 coinciding with the start of the new regulatory cycle for the power units.