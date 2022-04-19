Audi presented one of the three show cars anticipated months ago, all three categorized under the name “Sphere”. The concept car in question is the urbansphere, which, inspired by the needs of Chinese megacities, guarantees the most generous habitability ever among the show cars of the four-ring car manufacturer. Not surprisingly, the key to the success of this model is represented precisely by the passenger compartment, which combines the refinement of the finishes with high-tech solutions: steering wheel, pedals and display are in fact absent, since the car boasts a level 4 autonomous driving.

5.51 meters long, 2.01 meters wide and 1.78 meters high, the new Audi urbansphere concept enjoys doors that open like a book. Given the absence of the central pillar, the passenger compartment is immediately presented in all its width: the seats that rotate outwards and the carpet of red light projected on the ground transform access on board into an experience from the maximum comfort. The seating configuration provides four single sessions arranged in two rows: the rear seats can count on exceptionally generous dimensions and multiple adjustment possibilities, just think that by declining the backrests up to 60 degrees, a perfect resting position is obtained also thanks to the extension of the leg supports. Each seat also has its own sound zone with dedicated speakers, while monitors for individual entertainment are integrated into the backrests of the front seats.

As far as technology and connectivity are concerned, the infotainment system materializes in a large transparent OLED display, extending vertically from the pavilion between the rows of seats. Thanks to this screen, which extends the full width of the car, passengers in the rear row can carry out a variety of activities, such as attending a video conference or watching a movie. And that’s not all, because between the rear seats stands a console that can be placed at different heights, which integrates a mini bar. As for the driver, however, the information is displayed in the form of projections along the wooden paneling of the dashboard and at the base of the windscreen, with the projection surface it becomes a cinema screen when driving in “autonomous” driving mode. Finally, positioned next to the door opening system, the MMI touchless satellite allows the driver to manage multiple menus by acting on the rotating rings along the frame.

Aesthetically speaking, the new Audi urbansphere concept is characterized by the octagonal single frame, the tapered optical groups, the slender arch of the roof, the marked side sills with a finish that evokes the presence of the battery and the 24 ″ wheels. This concept car is driven by two electric motors, one at each axle, capable of delivering a total power of 401 hp and a maximum torque of 690 Nm. When fully charged, the 120 kWh battery allows the car to travel more than 750 km.