‘Audi Turnaround’: This is the opening of the sports section of the Spanish sports daily AS which in the summary recalls that Mattia Binotto – the new leader of the German company’s F1 project – brought Carlos Sainz at Ferrari with the announcement that came in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic before the season kicked off in Austria.

“Officially I start on August 1st, but I am already operational. I will not say who will drive our car in 2026”Binotto’s words reported by today’s edition of The Rest of the Pug. A temporal reference not to be underestimated that put forward by the former managing director of Ferrari. Next year Audi will still be on the track with the name Sauber and has already signed a contract Nico Hulkenberg currently with Haas and protagonist of a sensational championship with two consecutive sixth places obtained in Austria and Great Britain. The second driver has yet to be made official and with Binotto’s announcement it is natural that Sainz’s stock is on the rise although the Spaniard is waiting for any twists on the Verstappen-Red Bull axis that could alternatively open the doors of Red Bull or Mercedes to the Spaniard. Alpine is also in the running for Sainz as has been Williams in recent weeks.

For sure Audi with Binotto has given a great signal. Just when there were rumours about a group led by Gunther Steiner ready to manage the team with Audi simply engaged as an engine supplier, the big move has arrived: out with the Hoffmann-Seidl duo, in with Binotto for a grand relaunch of the ambitions of the house of the Four Rings. Among the drivers favoured by the engineer from Reggio Emilia there is not only Sainz. Also Mick Schumacher could be a great candidate for a double reason, his nationality and his affinity with Binotto who has closely followed the German’s growth in the Ferrari academy. Finally, watch out for George Russell: In the first months of his era as number one of the Maranello team, Binotto had tried to bring the Englishman to Ferrari, finding an insurmountable wall on the part of Mercedes. The English driver has a contract valid until 2025 and Toto Wolff dreams of the Verstappen-Antonelli pairing. In 2026, Russell could be free and be Audi’s top driver for the German manufacturer’s debut in F1.