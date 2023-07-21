Technology, digitization, artificial intelligence. Three pillars that play an increasingly important role in Audi’s production processes day after day, especially those for the quality control of the bodies. And so, the automaker with the four rings lets it be known that by the end of the year the AI ​​will be implemented in three other factories of the Volkswagen Group.

Pilot project

It all started with a successful pilot project in which AI was used for quality control of spot welds in body construction. The results were excellent, which is why the process was implemented in the series production, after having been developed and tested at the Neckarsulm site: thanks to artificial intelligence, in fact, around 1.5 million welding spots on 300 vehicles are analyzed in the German Audi plant for each production shift.

The three chosen plants

As mentioned, the use of this innovative technology will be extended to other Volkswagen Group sites: in particular, the technical infrastructure for the use of AI it is already being installed at the Belgian plant in Brussels, which will be followed by the Volkswagen plant in Emden and finally the Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt. In all three of these plants, the data generated using artificial intelligence will also be able to be used for optimize other processes, such as predictive maintenance for vehicles already on the road.

Digital future

“Digitalized assembly lines are the basis of the Audi vision for production of the future: making production ever more efficient at all Audi sites is part of the ‘360factory’ strategy and the use of artificial intelligence in series production has a huge potential in this sense”, explained Gerd Walker, Member of the Audi Board of Management with responsibility for Production and Logistics. The expectation is therefore growing for the implementation of this technology in the three production plants mentioned above: by the end of the year the games should be done.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it