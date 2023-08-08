Audi’s focus on innovation is not limited to vehicle design and production, but also extends to industrial processes and automation. An example of this commitment is the introduction of the local server Edge Cloud 4 Productionbetter known as EC4P, in the Böllinger Höfe plant from July 2022: This new method of automating production lines is based on the most modern IT resources and made its series production debut in July this year.

Future as a protagonist

At the German site, a group of local servers controls the employee support systems for two production runs, which include models Audi e-tron GT quattro, RS e-tron GT and R8. A flexible and scalable solution intended to replace current decentralized control systems that use industrial PCs and require a considerable amount of maintenance: it is important to underline that the Audi Production Lab is continuously developing the EC4P server for further uses, which means that this innovative solution could find application in other phases of the production processhelping to further improve the efficiency and quality of Audi vehicles.

The advantages of the server

The EC4P server allows you to redistribute computing power request from each production line to local data centers. In addition to improving the efficiency and maintainability of control systems, the Edge Cloud 4 Production solution offers many benefits. Local servers act as data processing centers and are capable of processing large amounts of production-related information with low latency. This data is then distributed to the support systems of the specialized technicians, who receive precise indications on which vehicle parts to install. This allows for optimize your workflow and to avoid errors or delays in production.

Revolution in progress?

The servers also make it possible to level the peaks in demand on all virtualized clients, speeding up the distribution of applications and guaranteeing a more efficient use of resources, and reduce costs of production, especially with regard to software implementations, operating system upgrades and IT-related expenses in general. The VW Group talks about “revolutionize production“, and Audi wants to be second to none from this point of view.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it