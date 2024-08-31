Audi Sales Chief Hildegard Wortmann has chosen to step down from her role and will be replaced by Marco Schubert, currently Head of Europe at Porsche AG. The company with the Four Rings announced the changeover in the role, which will take effect on September 1.

Audi Sales Change

Wortmann joined Audi in 2019 from a long career at BMW to lead sales and marketing for the brand. The first woman on Audi’s board of management, she was also a member of Volkswagen’s board of management and head of sales on its extended executive committee. She oversaw record sales of 1.9 million cars at the brand in 2023, after years of struggling to regain momentum after the pandemic, with sales holding roughly flat from 2020. But the challenges faced this year were numerous, from supply chain issues to a slump in demand for electric vehicles across the industry. Audi has promised a refresh in 2024 and 2025 with more than 20 new EV and combustion engine models, followed by EV-only models from 2026. Schubert, who has been with Porsche since 2021, previously worked at Audi as head of their China business, reporting to Wortmann for part of that period. He also held leading roles in Sweden and Northern Europe.