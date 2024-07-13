A project that is struggling to take off

Without the possibility of remaining at Ferrari and with the doors not so wide open at Red Bull and Mercedes it seemed ‘natural’ to expect the announcement of the move to Audi by Carlos Sainz a few months after his father Carlos senior won the Dakar with the house of the Four Rings. This has not been the case, at least not yet, and in pole position for Sainz now there seems to be Alpine given that Flavio Briatore is negotiating with Mercedes the supply of the power units.

Nico Hulkenberg he was the only one to immediately accept the offer from Audi, which at the beginning of last season ‘requisitioned’ team principal Andreas Seidl from McLaren, ‘recalled’ from Ingolstadt to lead the F1 operation starting from 2023, when the German company began to progressively acquire the shares of the Sauber team. After Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly preferred to stay in Alpine and Esteban Ocon now seems to be one step away from Haas in a driver pairing that will be completely renewed compared to 2024 with Ocon and Bearman replacing Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

There is no queue to go to Audi, on the contrary, and the poor appeal of the project that will debut in 2026 is not only linked to the zero points obtained in the Constructors’ standings (Sauber is the only one stuck at zero, Williams, ninth, has four). As underlined by the newspaper AutoAction – we had already talked about it a few weeks ago – the relationship between Andreas Seidl (CEO of the F1 project) and Oliver Hoffmann (general manager of the F1 project) would be so strained that they both asked the board of directors for the same thing, that is Elimination of the rival to have full power. Seidl proposed Mike Krack as team principal to the board of directors. Krack currently holds the role of team principal at Aston Martin. In light of this stalemate and these major internal controversies, it is not surprising that the Audi project does not appear to be so attractive.