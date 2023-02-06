The latest addition to Audi, the Activesphere concept, represents the definitive springboard for the car manufacturer with the four rings in the world of electrification. Audi itself has called this car an SUV that can be transformed into a pick-up, clearly powered by an all-electric powertrain. One of the pillars of this model is represented by technology, the core of Audi’s work, firmly convinced that the tech component can go smoothly hand in hand with the emotional one.

“Our technological laboratory has launched a very powerful message, a synthesis of the elements that some instead position as antagonists – tells the microphones of the Republic Fabrizio Longo, Director of Audi Italy – I’m angry with those who say that technology doesn’t excite. He’s wrong, he’s making a huge mistake. Technology can excite, and aesthetics can be part of the technology. Two components traveling in parallel, and Activesphere is our technological manifesto”. The number one of the Italian division of the German brand describes the brand’s latest electric concept car as the state of the art of what the automotive sector can present today in terms of advanced digitization and augmented reality: “From a stylistic point of view we wanted work on the emotional front, we created something that struck, like the car that changes clothes. At the touch of a button it becomes something else, from coupé to Sportback to almost a pick-up. And we had never before seen the wheel rims of a car expand or compress depending on use”.

Electric mobility and autonomous driving are the two elements that were able to inspire the stylists of Audi, who were able to give free rein to their fantasies in terms of design. But they are also two issues that still have a lot of distrust among final consumers today. “There autonomous driving, as we at Audi understand it, has a dual function and I explain: if I want to have fun, I keep my hands on the wheel in the old-fashioned way. But if I’m on the highway, or in a traffic jam, I can let go of all control to the car and work, write an email, listen to music, read the newspaper. This is what we have in mind, we certainly don’t want to take away the pleasure of driving, but to decide it. You can choose – concludes Longo – Cost is a much debated topic, and a topic on which everyone should play their part, if we want to make electric mobility ever more widespread. If I think of young people, I see that they have three things in mind: sustainability, connection and flexibility. Not the concept of possession, but the time of use: this is Netflix’s orientation”.