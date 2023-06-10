One third of the windshield Audi Q4 e-tron it will be made of recycled glass, derived from end-of-life crystals. This was announced by the house of the four rings itself, specifying that it is the right epilogue of the “GlassLoop” pilot project.

Appointment at the Greentech Festival in Berlin

In fact, until now, non-repairable panoramic windshields and roofs were mainly intended for downcycling, or to less demanding secondary uses, such as the production of bottles or insulating materials. The Audi project, on the other hand, demonstrated how recycled glass does not undergo any qualitative decay and can be re-introduced into the automotive sector. And all this will be demonstrated at the Greentech Festival in Berlin scheduled from 14 to 16 June, an event of which the brand has been a founding member since 2020.

A new fusion

In partnership with specialists Reiling Glas Recycling, Saint-Gobain Glass and Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the pilot project has seen the suppliers collaborate for a year on the production of the windshields of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric compact SUVs using increasing percentages of automotive-derived secondary glass. The process involves grinding the crystals that have reached the end of their life, purification – for example from glue residues – and then the granular transformation of the material according to a new fusion.

Audi awarded the German Award for the implementation of sustainability

“By recycling automotive crystals that have reached the end of their life, we significantly reduce the need for primary materials, primarily sand and quartz”, explains Philipp Eder, Project Manager for the Integration of the Circular Economy into the Audi Supply Chain. The “GlassLoop” project is an integral part of the Audi Act4Impact program for the conversion of the four-ring supply chain. In this regard, the Ingolstadt house was awarded the German Award for the implementation of sustainability in the “Recycling Concept” category. A recognition awarded by the Deutsches Institut für Service-Qualität (German Institute for the Quality of Services), by the television network ntv and by the magazine Dup Unternehmer, sponsored by the former Minister of Economy Brigitte Zypries.