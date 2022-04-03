Audi has decided to stop sales of new diesel models in the Netherlands. Dutch customers interested in a car from the car manufacturer with the four rings will now only be able to rely on petrol engines or electrified, hybrid or electric solutions. A drastic decision taken by Audi, which therefore deletes all its diesel-powered models from its line-up dedicated to the Dutch market. The reasons that led the German company to opt for this path, however, they are not just environmental.

According to the latest rumors, in fact, at the base of the choice of Audi there would also be a discourse linked to the market numbers: in fact, Dutch customers seem less and less interested in this type of power supply, with the demand for new diesel models that is proving itself. constantly decreasing. Also for this reason, therefore, the car manufacturer with the four rings has decided to exclude diesel from its Dutch range. Of course, there is also an environmental motivation behind this decision: remember that the company recently announced that 2025 will be the year in which the last new car with a thermal engine will be presented, and that from 2033 sales will be exclusively for electric cars. for this reason the decision to remove diesel engines from its offer in the Netherlands sounds like an acceleration to the decarbonization process of the range.