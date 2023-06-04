Efficiency is the watchword for the new Audi SQ8 e-tron, the evolution of the first electric model from the house with the Four Rings and top of the range for the German brand’s electron-powered car. After telling you the driving impressions in our preview test drive, here are 5 things to know about the Audi SQ8 e-tron.

1. Smart projectors

The LED Digital Matrix headlights help both to guarantee greater safety and to further raise the standard of equipment: this technology is in fact capable of generating areas of light and areas of shadow by placing the car in the ideal position in the lane, as well as than to serve as an orientation light and to be able to project warnings for other road users thanks to the Car-To-X system.

2. More autonomy for the Audi SQ8 e-tron

The batteries now have a gross capacity of 114 kW, 106 kW net thanks to the compressed cells which increase the energy density without however increasing the size or weight of the accumulator. The range goes from 458 km of the SUV version to 471 km of the Sportback variant, with an increase of 85 and 93 km respectively compared to the old generation.

3. Faster charging

Charging power has also improved, with on-board technology making the SQ8 e-tron compatible with DC infrastructure up to 170 kW, +20 kW compared to the past. So it can be recharged in about 31 minutes from 10 to 80% while 104 km are recovered in 10 minutes. As regards the AC columns, compatibility is up to 11 or 22 kW.

4. No more cards or apps needed

Audi has also worked on the recharging ecosystem, simplifying the lives of owners of the Audi Q8 e-tron and its sportier versions thanks to Plug&Charge to manage the recharging process only by connecting the car to the infrastructure thanks to unambiguous knowledge of the car . Payment thus takes place in a contextual manner without using other systems such as apps or cards.

5. Three engines for Audi SQ8 e-tron

The electric power of the Four Rings is driven by three asynchronous motors, one placed on the rear axle and two on the front one, with a total system power of 503 HP and 973 Nm of maximum torque. The performances speak in this case of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5” and an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/h.