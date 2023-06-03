Here comes the peppery version of the great battery-powered Sport utility. Peak power of 503 HP, declared range of 458 km, price starting from 104,000 euros

Matthew Gallucci – Trieste

Five years after its debut, the e-tron becomes the zero-emission range and the large electric SUV from the house with the four rings changes its name to the Audi Q8 e-tron. Its sporty variant, the awaited and now arrived novelty, takes the name of SQ8 e-tron and is available with both SUV and SUV coupé bodywork, or with the descending rear roof which Audi calls a Sportback.

What changes — The most marked stylistic evolution can be found at the front where the bumper and the face of the SQ8 e-tron are redesigned, which gains a single-frame grille with an unprecedented design, crossed across the entire width by an unprecedented light, where the new two-dimensional logo of Audi. New Audi lettering also on the B-pillar, where we can read the vehicle model designation before entering the cockpit. A solution that will be adopted by all future Audis. Compared to the previous generation it is also improved the drag coefficient which drops from 0.26 to 0.25 Cx. The touch of sportiness that a model in the Audi S range brings can also be grasped visually, the height is reduced by -2 mm and the width increased by +39 mm. With the aluminum look and black look packages, you can customize the exclusive S version even more.

Hi-tech touch — On request there are the Audi Led Digital Matrix projectors, at the top of the Audi range of lighting technology. The “lane light”, “orientation light” and “signal light” functions, which allow you to concentrate the driver’s attention and increase road safety, are joined, thanks to theCar-to-X interactionthe projection on the road of warnings in case of danger or accident. See also How much is the Coppa Italia worth for Inter? With the derby, even more than 10 million

Monster power — Under the skin there are three electric motors, two of which at the rear, for a peak power of 503 hp and 973Nm of torque. Values ​​increased by 95 HP and 309 Nm compared to the Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro, which until today represented the most performing variant of the Audi Q8 e-tron range. Obviously, performance also benefits with a sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed limited to 210 km/h.

How is it going — At the wheel of the Audi SQ8 e-tron driving is surprisingly intuitive, easy to take measurements immediately thanks to a very communicative and progressive steering that almost overshadows the approximately 5 meters in length of the Audi battery-powered SUV. The SQ8 e-tron turns tight in curves which runs practically on the rails. This is also due to the electric quattro all-wheel drive, which distributes the torque between the axles twice as fast as a traditional all-wheel system, and to the function torque vectoring electric, which distributes the thrust between the rear wheels four times faster than a mechanical differential. A technical solution that can allow for unexpected use of the SQ8 e-tron, i.e. the controlled triggering of power oversteer with Esc off, with the rear widening when cornering and managed by the steering wheel and pedals. Plus there are the adaptive air suspension Sport, which allow you to vary the ground clearance up to 76 mm, with a setup specifically designed to have sportier handling without sacrificing the comfort of a flagship with high wheels. The modularity of the brake is excellent but you have to get used to braking harder than when using an endothermic car. See also The possible alignment of River to receive Lanús in the Monumental

Autonomy and recharge — It increases driving fun but also the range. In fact, with the Audi SQ8 e-tron the battery grows by +20 kWh, reaching a capacity of 114 kWh for a much higher Wltp range compared to the previous generation: 458 kilometres (+85 km) for Audi SQ8 e-tron e 471 kilometres (+93km) for the Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron. The merit is both of better aerodynamics and of the evolution of the chemistry of the accumulators and of the arrangement of the cells. By recharging the battery in direct current (DC) with a maximum power of up to 170 kW (+20 kW) you go from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes while already in 10 minutes you have about 100 km of autonomy. Alternatively, alternating current (AC) refueling has maximum powers of 11 or 22 kW and requires 11 hours and 30 minutes (11 kW) and 6 hours (22 kW) for a complete recharge, respectively.

Charging technology — To simplify the charging process, Audi relies on the Plug & Charge function. It is an automatic recognition technology of the cars when refueling at the charging stations. No more tabs or apps, it’s directly the charging cable that makes the car talk with the column recognizing the chassis number of the SQ5 e-tron. The user will have a single contract with which he will be able to access over 400,000 top-up points throughout Europe, of which over 31,000 in Italy at affordable rates. See also “Rocket man” En-Nesyri: story of the least cold hero there is

Versions and price — Audi SQ8 e-tron will be available in Italy starting from September 2023. The starting price is equal to 104,550 euros and rises to 106,850 euros with Sportback bodywork. The top-of-the-range version is called Sport Attitude and starts at 122,000 euros and from 124,300 euros with an SUV coupé body.

Data sheet Audi SQ8 e-tron Engines three electric asynchronous (two rear) Power peak 503 hp Maximum torque 973 Nm Transmission Electric all-wheel drive, single-speed gearbox with two-stage epicyclic reduction gears Dimensions Length 4,915mm, width. 1,976mm, height 1,631 mm, wheelbase 2,928 mm, luggage compartment 569-1,637 litres, weight 2,650 kg (empty) Drums Li-ion, 114 kWh capacity Autonomy 416-458 km Wltp (up to 471 km the Sportback) Reload Direct current (DC) up to 170 kW – from 10% to 80% in about 31 minutes (100 km range already in 10 minutes). In alternating current (AC) up to 22 kW – 6 hours for 100% charge (11 hours and 30 minutes at 11 kW) You consume 26.2 – 29.0 kWh/100km combined cycle WLTP Acceleration 0-100km/h in 4.5s Full speed 210 km/h limited Price From 104,550 euros