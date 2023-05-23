Audi SQ8 e-tron And SQ8 Sportback e-tron it’s sportier variants of the Q8 e-tron electric SUV. Equipped with three electric motors, they provide 503 hp of power and 973 Nm of maximum torque. The powertrain is powered by a 114 kWh lithium battery (106 kWh net), which ensures an autonomy of up to 471km under WLTP.

Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron features

The two body variants of the Audi SQ8 e-tron are technically equipped with a powertrain consisting of three asynchronous motorsi, two of which at the rear axle, capable of delivering 503 HP and 973 Nm of couple.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron twin synchronous electric motor on the rear axle

Compared to the model Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro, the increase is 95 hp and 309 Nm. The performance data tell us that the sporty electric SUV sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds1.1 seconds faster than the Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro, reaching a self-limited top speed of 210 km/h.

Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron battery, range and recharging

The WLTP range also grows on the Audi SQ8 e-tron, which it now reaches 458km on the SUV variant (+85 km compared to the Audi e-tron S) e 471km on the SUV coupé version (+93 km compared to the Audi e-tron S Sportback).

Audi SQ8 e-tron front 3/4 Audi SQ8 e-tron rear 3/4 on road Audi SQ8 e-tron on the road Audi SQ8 e-tron

There 114 kWh battery (106 kWh net) supports the fast charging into direct current until 170 kW of power, 20 kW more than the previous generation. With these powers it is possible to recharge the battery from 10% to 80% approximately 31 minutesobtaining in 10 minutes – in ideal conditions – an increase in the range equal to 104km WLTP.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron front 3/4 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro side view Charging the Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro rear 3/4 Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro front Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro rear 3/4 on the road Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro Digital Matrix LED headlights Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro instrument panel Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro front seats passenger compartment Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron

Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron can be refueled in alternating current (AC) with maximum powers of 11 or 22 kW; the latter standard option for the Sport Attitude variants. The function is also available during charging Plug & Charge (PnC). At compatible charging stations, electric SUVs are automatically authorized to plug in the charging cable and start the operation without needing any card or app.

Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron electric all-wheel drive

In addition to the electric quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi SQ8 e-tron sports SUVs are equipped with the electrical torque vectoringwhich distributes the torque between the rear wheels four times faster than a mechanical differential: each of the motors at the rear transmits thrust via a gear system to the nearest wheel, contributing to markedly sporty behaviour.

Coming out of the curve, the distribution of kgm significantly favors the rear end. By opting for mode Sport of the ESC stability control and for the program dynamic of the Audi drive select driving dynamics management system, oversteer can be triggered and controlled drifts.

Audi SQ8 e-tron on the road

The driver can select up to seven profiles via Audi drive select and influence the setting adaptive air suspension adaptive air suspension Sport – included in the standard equipment – ​​which allow you to vary the car’s ground clearance up to a maximum of 76mm. The stability control (ESC) allows you to choose between four programmes: Normal, Sport, Offroad and Off.

Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron as they are

Visually, the Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron are strongly characterized by the packages aluminum look And black look standard. The front is characterized by the imposing octagonal single frameand with a new grille design.

The front of the Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron quattro

The frame, named shark frameextends to the base of the projectors and is available in Platinum gray with contrasting elements in Selenite gray or, on request, in a total black configuration. Furthermore, the projection light is full-width between the optical groups.

SQ8 e-tron Audi Matrix LED headlights

Audi SQ8 e-tron and Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron in configuration Sports Attitude are equipped as standard with projectors a Audi Matrix LEDs with dynamic turn signals. Floodlights are available upon request Advanced Digital Matrix LEDs, at the pinnacle of four-ring lighting technology. On the highway, the functions “lane light” And “orientation light” allow you to concentrate the driver’s attention. The orientation light function is also available on extra-urban roads.

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron with Digital Matrix LED headlights

The Audi LED Digital Matrix headlamps can count on an additional function, the result of interaction with communication Car-to-X. If, thanks to the data shared through the navigation and cartographic services provider HEREaccident or breakdown warnings are transmitted on board, i Digital Matrix LED projectors they project a three-second warning onto the road in front of the car.

ADAS on Audi SQ8 e-tron electric SUVs

Audi’s new electric sports SUVs are equipped with over 40 driver assistance technologies. Signage recognition and rear view camera are included since the SQ8 e-tron set-up, while the variants Sports Attitude they use the assistance pack plus as original equipment, which includes the packages Tours And cityparking assistance with park assist plus, as well as the convenience key with sensor-operated tailgate unlocking.

Audi SQ8 e-tron, in SUV version

The setup Sports Attitude it is also equipped with the multi-coloured diffused lighting package, the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with three-dimensional sound, four-zone comfort automatic air conditioning, boosted heating, panoramic glass roof and ei 21-inch alloy wheels.

Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron prices

The starting price of the Audi SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron is respectively 104,550 euros And 106,850 euros. The cost of the variants Sports Attitude in SUV and Sportback configuration is of 122,000 euros And 124,300 euros.

SQ8 e-tron 0 electric: €104,550

SQ8 e-tron Sport Attitude: €122,000

SQ8 Sportback e-tron: €106,850

SQ8 Sportback e-tron Sport Attitude: €124,300

Photos Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron

You may also be interested in this content

Audi Q8 e-tron features and prices

ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC

How much does it cost to recharge an electric car

All about charging electric cars

Electric car charging rates

Electrical retrofit

Electric cars with more range

Electric car charging rates

CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME

Electric car columns on the highway

latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

SQ8 e-tron price list/ SQ8 Sportback e-tron Advertisements used AUDI

What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

The article Audi SQ8 and SQ8 Sportback e-tron, features and prices comes from newsauto.it.

#Audi #SQ8 #SQ8 #Sportback #etron #features #prices