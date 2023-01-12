Audi after the ‘general rehearsals’ carried out in the 2022 edition, he dreamed of the podium with the RS Q e-tron electric buggy in 2023. The verdict that is emerging from the Saudi Arabian desert, however, is merciless towards the house of the Four Circles. Mattias Ekstrom is the only survivor of the three pilots at the start of the German battleship. Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz, the spearheads of Audi, have already had to raise the white flag, the first on the occasion of the sixth stage and the second during the ninth.

For both were fatal dunes, the landings caused too much damage to the RS Q e-trons and not only since Monsieur Dakar’s co-driver Edouard Boulanger was operated on in Germany due to the compression of a vertebra in an accident in which Peterhansel lost consciousness. The hope of finishing on the podium and with the whole team at the finish line in Dammam has largely faded and it is normal that now at Audi we are wondering about the future since the German company will make its F1 debut in 2026.

“In the desert you need luck”he has declared Rolf Michl, chief executive officer of Audi motorsport. The Achilles heel of the RS Q e-tron were the suspensions, perhaps not calibrated correctly for a terrain rendered different from what was expected due to the effect of copious rainfall that changed the ‘face’ of Saudi sand, completely incomparable to the one tested in Morocco in the tests conducted by Audi in view of the Dakar 2023.

“We still don’t know if and how many people will be diverted from the Dakar project to the F1 one which will obviously be the main one – added Michl as reported by today’s edition of the Spanish sports newspaper AS – this edition certainly opens a period of reflection for Audi, but we will certainly be at the start in the 2024 edition where we will try to achieve our objectives given that our commitment was planned until 2024″.