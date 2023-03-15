The Audi Q4 e-tron range is updated. An enhancement that also affects the Sportback version of the 100% electric SUV from the house with the four rings, as announced by Audi itself. In particular, the German brand announced that the update involves all vehicles from the start of production up to and including MY22 and provides for the introduction of the most recent software version 3.2already standard for the MY23 currently in production, which among the new functions includes the possibility of performing future over-the-air updates.

The maximum charging power increases

Concretely, the software update allows a increase up to 135 kW of the maximum direct current charging power of the Q4 e-tron variants with 82 kWh battery. And that’s not all, because now customers can also opt for the battery protection function which establishes 80% of the battery capacity as the limit threshold. Separate mention for the qualification of the plug & charge function, thanks to which the owners of the electric SUV of the house with the four rings are now able to obtain authorization automatically from the column, thus being able to start the recharging operation without the need for any card or app (indeed, authentication takes place via encrypted communication upon plugging in the charging cable, the process begins without further action and billing is automated without physical payment instruments). Last, but not least, is the “Preferred charging time” function, which helps customers schedule home refueling at the most convenient time slots. Finally, the portfolio of Audi connect services is being expanded.

Over the air updates

Audi has announced that all Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron produced since the beginning of this year already use the Plug & Charge function and will perform future software updates through an over-the-air wireless interface, while the owners of cars in the Q4 e-tron range not equipped with the new software will be contacted individually by their trusted Audi Service: once the 3.2 update has been performed free of charge, future updates will be of the over the air type.