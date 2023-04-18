Show presentation in Shanghai

2026 is still three years away, but the Audi mentality already seems to be the right one to bite the competition and the opponents from day one. The historic German brand announced its highly anticipated debut in Formula 1 for that year, which will take place with its own official team and taking over the existing structures that are currently owned by Sauber. That the house of the Rings really wants to make things big can be seen very clearly these days in Shanghai, China, in the city that last weekend should have been the venue for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, canceled instead due to the problems still related to the pandemic.

Germany in first place

In fact, Audi will present its Formula 1-related project for the first time within the confines of the Asian giant at the Shanghai Motor Show which started today and will only end on April 27th. The star of this event is the F1 show car created in recent months by Audi to present its new adventure. On the sidelines of the presentation, during the usual press conference, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann provided the public and the media with information on the progress of the project, underlining – even in contrast with the choices made by Mercedes’ rivals – the strong identity German that Audi wants to bring to F1. The motto vigorously relaunched by the Ingolstadt house, not surprisingly, is “F1 Power made in Germany”.

Efficiency above all

“Motorsport is an integral part of our DNA – said Duesmann – we are convinced that our commitment to Formula 1 will strengthen Audi’s sporting orientation. The championship is continuously increasing its global reach, especially among the younger groups and in our most important sales market: China.” Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development, went into more detail: “Today we are laying the foundations for the creation of our power unit for 2026. We attach great importance to work on details, for example on materials or on manufacturing technologies, and we also focus on topics such as energy management of the hybrid drivetrain. After all, efficiency is a key factor for success in F1 and for the mobility of the future. These approaches will advance both worlds.”

Expansion projects

If the car is assembled in Hinwil, in the site currently used by Alfa Romeo Sauber, the power units will all be made in Germany. It is no coincidence that the Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg will be expanded for the Formula 1 project. From the second half of the year, further test benches for engine development will be installed in a new building which will have an area of ​​around 3,000 square metres. A modular design will allow the test rigs to be in operation even before the building is due for completion in early 2024. The FIA ​​has also awarded the facility the three-star environmental quality label, the highest accolade for conservation and environmental sustainability.